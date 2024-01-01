WebCatalog

SPEEDA Edge

Situs web: sp-edge.com

Experience the transformational power of SPEEDA Edge, an ground-breaking innovation research hub that redefines efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Combining expert analysts, robust data engineering, and global operations in the US, Japan, and Sri Lanka, SPEEDA Edge empowers exploration across 1000+ emerging industry segments. Seamlessly connecting 1000 segments to a comprehensive 2M-company database, it crafts personalized monthly reports and weekly newsletters using AI/ML and analyst insights. Elevate research with trend analysis, competitive benchmarking, and tailor-made reporting. SPEEDA Edge accelerates innovation research, revolutionizing how you uncover trends, competitors, and insights in a single dynamic platform.

Kategori:

Business
Layanan Penelitian Teknologi

