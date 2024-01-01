Shorten.REST
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ apps via Zapier * Pay-As-You-Go or Subscribe & Save Plans * Custom pricing for Corporate and Enterprises * Friendly pricing for Non Profit & Education * Exclusive official.fyi domain for local Governments! No pushy sales calls, meetings or emails, ever. Just an awesome SaaS service built by developers, for developers.
