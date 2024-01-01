SenseCheck
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: sensecheck.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk SenseCheck di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
The SenseCheck platform gives you objective feedback on your marketing material from our huge panel of experienced professionals. An external perspective that helps you improve your results and avoid expensive failure. Get feedback on any material, eg Websites, Landing Pages, Emails, Ads, Social Media, Display Stands, or Brochures. A helpful second opinion before you spend your precious budget. Just upload your idea, it gets reviewed by 5 panel members and you get back a confidential report by email. What’s more, become a member and give other people reviews to save money and get free tests.
Kategori:
Situs web: sensecheck.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan SenseCheck. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.