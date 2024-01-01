WebCatalog

SenseCheck

SenseCheck

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: sensecheck.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk SenseCheck di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

The SenseCheck platform gives you objective feedback on your marketing material from our huge panel of experienced professionals. An external perspective that helps you improve your results and avoid expensive failure. Get feedback on any material, eg Websites, Landing Pages, Emails, Ads, Social Media, Display Stands, or Brochures. A helpful second opinion before you spend your precious budget. Just upload your idea, it gets reviewed by 5 panel members and you get back a confidential report by email. What’s more, become a member and give other people reviews to save money and get free tests.

Kategori:

Business
Perangkat Lunak Riset Pengguna

Situs web: sensecheck.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan SenseCheck. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Tresorit Send

Tresorit Send

send.tresorit.com

Python Principles

Python Principles

pythonprinciples.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

MyDatingReview

MyDatingReview

mydatingreview.com

HomeStars

HomeStars

homestars.com

InThisOrder

InThisOrder

inthisorder.app

LEO

LEO

legeropinion.com

SLAIT

SLAIT

slait.school

AutoSM

AutoSM

auto-sm.com

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

IdeaBuddy

IdeaBuddy

ideabuddy.com

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.