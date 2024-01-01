Sarv.com is an innovative cloud telephony service provider assisting new-age businesses to solve communication problems. Since the incarnation of Sarv in 2011, they have introduced a unified communication platform packed with powerful APIs to support its service across all platforms and industries. Considering creativity as us theme, they offer a multi-functional, flexible, scalable, secure, and reliable suite of cloud-based communication solutions for enterprises, startups, and SMBs. They have been playing with information and data to fill the communication gap between customers and brands.

