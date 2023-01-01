WebCatalog

Alternatif - Respondent Researcher

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Alat pengujian dan penelitian kegunaan untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan online Anda dari UserTesting, Platform Human Insight. Perangkat lunak industri CX #1 G2.

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Bayar sesuai pemakaian Alat Pengujian Pengguna tanpa perlu berlangganan atau biaya bulanan. Dapatkan wawasan yang lebih baik dari panel penguji berkualitas tinggi kami hanya dengan $30 per penguji.

dscout

dscout.com

Platform penelitian kualitatif dscout menggunakan aplikasi seluler dan +100 ribu peserta yang bersemangat untuk merekam video momen secara efisien dan membuat wawasan mudah…

VideoAsk

videoask.com

Cara paling mudah untuk melakukan percakapan video asinkron. Libatkan komunitas Anda, rekrut talenta baru, hasilkan prospek yang lebih baik, dan banyak lagi.

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Manfaatkan platform riset pengguna kami yang canggih dan panel global yang berjumlah lebih dari 1,6 juta orang untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan pengguna Anda.

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.

Senja

senja.io

Mengumpulkan testimonial tidak semudah ini. Kumpulkan testimonial teks dan video. Bagikan di mana saja. Konversikan lebih banyak pengunjung dan dapatkan lebih banyak penawaran!

Life Inside

lifeinside.io

Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Platform penelitian video kami yang didukung AI memungkinkan tim MR, UX, dan CX memahami orang, produk, dan pengalaman dalam konteks kehidupan sehari-hari. Para Peneliti, Desainer, dan Manajer Produk yang kami dukung menggunakan Indeemo dalam konteks B2C dan B2B untuk berbagai metodologi Penelitian ...

