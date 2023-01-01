Alternatif - Respondent Researcher
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Alat pengujian dan penelitian kegunaan untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan online Anda dari UserTesting, Platform Human Insight. Perangkat lunak industri CX #1 G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Bayar sesuai pemakaian Alat Pengujian Pengguna tanpa perlu berlangganan atau biaya bulanan. Dapatkan wawasan yang lebih baik dari panel penguji berkualitas tinggi kami hanya dengan $30 per penguji.
dscout
dscout.com
Platform penelitian kualitatif dscout menggunakan aplikasi seluler dan +100 ribu peserta yang bersemangat untuk merekam video momen secara efisien dan membuat wawasan mudah…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Cara paling mudah untuk melakukan percakapan video asinkron. Libatkan komunitas Anda, rekrut talenta baru, hasilkan prospek yang lebih baik, dan banyak lagi.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Manfaatkan platform riset pengguna kami yang canggih dan panel global yang berjumlah lebih dari 1,6 juta orang untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan pengguna Anda.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.
Senja
senja.io
Mengumpulkan testimonial tidak semudah ini. Kumpulkan testimonial teks dan video. Bagikan di mana saja. Konversikan lebih banyak pengunjung dan dapatkan lebih banyak penawaran!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Platform penelitian video kami yang didukung AI memungkinkan tim MR, UX, dan CX memahami orang, produk, dan pengalaman dalam konteks kehidupan sehari-hari. Para Peneliti, Desainer, dan Manajer Produk yang kami dukung menggunakan Indeemo dalam konteks B2C dan B2B untuk berbagai metodologi Penelitian ...