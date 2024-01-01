WebCatalog

Reelevant is the first On-Demand Marketing Content Engine. Contents are the reason people interact with your brand. We offer a data-driven approach to create contents on-demand, when consumers actually see them. Our platform generates any content variation in milliseconds, and updates it in real-time, depending on who the consumer is. It's now possible to have a customer lifecycle at the content level and across channels: Email, Push notifications, In-app, SMS, Web, etc. At last, you can generate contents for each person. Reelevant spares you the trouble. There’s no need for any integration, we leverage your stack so you can focus on what matters. This is the real Individualization you’ve been waiting for. Marketing contents that follow people. The end of campaigns as you know them. Data gathering efforts meet their true purpose: being used to create marketing contents instead of campaigns. Improve customer engagement, increase CTLV, and accelerate your revenues with Reelevant. Finally, Reelevant empowers your teams to innovate, unleash their potential, and bring marketing to a new frontier, for their companies, and for themselves.

Business
Perangkat Lunak Personalisasi

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Reelevant. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

