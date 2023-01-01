Alternatif - ReContent.AI
elink.io
elink.io
Bangun Apa Pun Dengan Tautan Web. elink memiliki semua yang Anda perlukan untuk menyimpan bookmark dan membuat halaman web, buletin email, widget situs web RSS, tautan bio sosial, dinding sosial, konten otomatis, dan banyak lagi. Buat konten dalam hitungan menit!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io adalah penyingkat URL label putih yang membuat tautan pendek pada domain bermerek. Persingkat, sesuaikan, dan bagikan URL bermerek dengan audiens Anda.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bangun audiens setia. Revue memudahkan penulis dan penerbit mengirim buletin editorial — dan mendapatkan bayaran.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tambahkan piksel penargetan ulang, Ajakan Bertindak khusus, domain khusus ke setiap tautan yang Anda bagikan, sesuaikan tampilan thumbnail tautan, dan targetkan ulang siapa pun yang mengeklik.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Penelitian audiens Reddit di ujung jari Anda. Temukan dengan cepat permasalahan pelanggan Anda, solusi apa yang mereka butuhkan, dan apa yang ingin mereka bayar.
Radio.co
radio.co
Ingin membuat stasiun radio? Otomatiskan jadwal Anda, siaran langsung, dan lacak pendengar dari satu platform yang mudah digunakan. Selamat datang di Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Buat keputusan real estat yang lebih cerdas dan raih lebih banyak kesepakatan dengan kecerdasan lokasi dan wawasan lalu lintas pejalan kaki Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops adalah platform pemasaran viral dan rujukan untuk meluncurkan kompetisi peringkat, undian, pra-peluncuran, dan program rujukan.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Bermitra dengan ShareASale untuk menjadi bagian dari jaringan pemasaran afiliasi tepercaya kami. Jaringan kami memberikan solusi pemasaran untuk mitra kami.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence adalah layanan pemasaran influencer yang memungkinkan merek dan influencer terhubung, berkolaborasi, dan mencapai tujuan mereka.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer adalah cara yang lebih murah, tercepat dan termudah untuk mengetahui apa yang sebenarnya terjadi secara online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter menawarkan pengalaman menulis yang bersih dan lugas bagi orang-orang yang tidak mencari pelaporan atau fitur lanjutan untuk bisnis.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast dan konten video dalam 10 menit. SummarAIze mengubah konten Anda dari audio dan video menjadi postingan sosial yang menarik dan dapat dibagikan, konten email, ringkasan, kutipan, dan banyak lagi!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte memandu tim pemasaran digital untuk merencanakan dan memproduksi kampanye online, menganalisis dan mengoptimalkan hasil. Kecerdasan buatan akan melakukan sisanya.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Pasar nama bermerek asli dengan lebih dari 100.000 nama bisnis yang dikurasi oleh para ahli untuk dipilih. Dapatkan .com dan logo yang cocok, serta saran pencitraan merek gratis dari tim kami.
Eredom
eredom.com
Selamat datang di Eredom! Jelajahi nama domain bisnis bermerek yang tidak terdaftar! Cari nama domain .com bisnis yang tersedia dan bermerek!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business adalah Solusi Bisnis WhatsApp lengkap, penawaran kami mencakup API WhatsApp resmi, Chatbot, CRM berbasis WhatsApp, otomatisasi, integrasi dengan banyak alat, dll.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow adalah Rangkaian Percakapan Multisaluran yang didukung AI untuk keterlibatan pelanggan. Platform SleekFlow yang lengkap menciptakan perjalanan pelanggan yang mulus dan terpersonalisasi di seluruh saluran perpesanan yang digunakan semua orang, termasuk WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, dan ba...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Buat daftar tunggu viral dari pengguna awal. Hemat waktu peluncuran dan dapatkan lebih banyak pendaftaran untuk produk tahap awal Anda dengan daftar tunggu viral yang digamifikasi sebelum peluncuran
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
Tampilkan media dan fitur monetisasi kami langsung di halaman tanpa mengarahkan pengunjung ke halaman lain. Platform ekonomi kreator di Amerika Serikat. Media & monetisasi.
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.