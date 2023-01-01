Raydiant
WebCatalog belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog.
Situs web: raydiant.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Raydiant di WebCatalog untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Our plug-and-play hardware and cloud-based, intuitive enterprise-ready platform interface (with a marketplace of over 100 apps) can be accessed from anywhere, with secure software that boasts 99.9% uptime and protection from cybersecurity risks. Control and manage the content that plays on your screens, across 10 to 10,000 locations, straight from your couch. From a dynamic point-of-sale-integrated digital menu board to mouth-watering video displays, self-service kiosks, sales gamification and rewards to motivate teams, and personalized content displayed through AI-powered screens, Raydiant partners with the best in the business to create an amazing experience. Book a demo and access a 30 day risk free trial today: https://www.raydiant.com/book-a-demo
Situs web: raydiant.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Raydiant. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.