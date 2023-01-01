Alternatif - Podstatus
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Platform label putih dengan pertumbuhan tercepat untuk agensi pemasaran digital. CRM, Email, SMS 2 arah, Pembuat Corong, & banyak lagi!
Podium
podium.com
Berikan bisnis Anda keuntungan yang tidak adil dengan Ulasan, Perpesanan, Pembayaran, Obrolan Web, dan banyak lagi.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com adalah situs ulasan konsumen Denmark yang didirikan di Denmark pada tahun 2007 yang menampung ulasan bisnis di seluruh dunia. Hampir 1 juta ulasan baru diposting setiap bulan. Situs ini menawarkan layanan freemium untuk bisnis. Perusahaan mengandalkan pengguna, perangkat lunak, dan ti...
Kenect
kenect.com
Berinteraksi dengan pelanggan Anda di mana pun mereka berada - mengirim pesan teks di ponsel mereka. Gandakan prospek Anda, hasilkan ulasan online, dapatkan pembayaran, dan mulai percakapan obrolan video, semuanya melalui pesan teks.
Thryv
thryv.com
Kelola pelanggan kapan saja, di mana saja, dan di perangkat apa pun dengan perangkat lunak bisnis kecil Thryv: CRM, Pemasaran Teks dan Email, Media Sosial, Situs Web, dan banyak lagi.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye adalah platform pengalaman pelanggan yang komprehensif. Lebih dari 60.000 bisnis dari semua ukuran menggunakan BirdEye setiap hari untuk ditemukan online melalui ulasan, dipilih oleh pelanggan melalui interaksi pesan teks, dan menjadi bisnis terbaik dengan alat survei dan wawasan.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Gunakan platform manajemen media sosial PromoRepublic untuk membuat dan menyesuaikan konten dengan alat bawaan, menjadwalkannya ke beberapa halaman media sosial, menjalankan iklan, dan mendapatkan hasil untuk bisnis Anda.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself adalah perusahaan manajemen reputasi & privasi online yang menyediakan perangkat lunak dan layanan, termasuk: hasil negatif Google, pencitraan merek pribadi, perlindungan informasi pribadi, pemindaian Web Gelap, dan banyak lagi.
Debutify
debutify.com
Dapatkan lebih banyak ulasan dalam waktu lebih singkat, dengan sedikit usaha. Debutkan Ulasan menyederhanakan permintaan, pengumpulan, dan pengelolaan ulasan pelanggan, sehingga Anda bisa mendapatkan lebih banyak ulasan dengan lebih cepat.
G2
g2.com
Bandingkan perangkat lunak dan layanan bisnis terbaik berdasarkan peringkat pengguna dan data sosial. Ulasan untuk perangkat lunak CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM dan Pemasaran.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Dukung Merek Anda® dengan platform pemasaran #1 untuk bisnis kecil.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Platform lengkap untuk kesuksesan pencarian lokal · Naikkan peringkat, tingkatkan reputasi Anda, dan tampil menonjol dalam pencarian lokal dengan BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak mendorong pertumbuhan aplikasi dan game paling populer di dunia dengan memberikan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti dalam antarmuka yang sederhana. → Coba kami secara gratis!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Nyalakan Keterlibatan Pelanggan Platform perpesanan bisnis yang memungkinkan Anda mengirim SMS dari nomor telepon kantor langsung di komputer Anda, sehingga Anda benar-benar bisa mendapatkan tanggapan.
Yext
yext.com
Yext adalah perusahaan teknologi Kota New York yang beroperasi di bidang manajemen merek online. Perusahaan ini menawarkan pembaruan merek menggunakan jaringan aplikasi berbasis cloud, mesin pencari, dan fasilitas lainnya. Perusahaan ini didirikan pada tahun 2006 oleh Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburg...
Broadly
broadly.com
Perangkat lunak reputasi online dan pengalaman pelanggan membantu Anda membuat strategi pemasaran online sehingga Anda dapat mendorong rujukan pelanggan, prospek, ulasan, dan pendapatan.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Cara termudah untuk menjual solusi digital dengan merek Anda sendiri. Vendasta adalah platform label putih untuk perusahaan yang menyediakan solusi digital bagi UKM.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
Ikuti Aplikasi ➡️ #1 Manajemen Tinjauan Aplikasi & Alat ASO. Analisis masukan, kelola peringkat & tanggapi ulasan, tingkatkan unduhan organik untuk App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Cara termudah untuk mendapatkan lebih banyak ulasan, dan membangun reputasi Anda. Ciptakan buzz media sosial, tingkatkan SEO Anda, dan menangkan lebih banyak penjualan.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Platform UGC terbaik untuk mengumpulkan ulasan, cerita, feed media sosial, foto, dan menyematkannya di situs web mana pun. Secara otomatis!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo adalah platform pemasaran eCommerce dengan solusi tercanggih untuk ulasan pelanggan, pemasaran visual, loyalitas, rujukan, dan pemasaran SMS. Cari tahu lebih lanjut tentang bagaimana merek Anda dapat mendorong pertumbuhan dengan Yotpo di sini.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby adalah platform komunikasi modern, terintegrasi DMS, dan otomatis yang memudahkan untuk terhubung dan mengonversi pelanggan. Dorong kinerja layanan dealer Anda ke jalur cepat.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko adalah platform manajemen reputasi yang 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ramah pengguna yang memungkinkan pemasar dan pemilik bisnis menghemat waktu melalui otomatisasi. Produknya meliputi ✅ Manajemen Tinjauan, ✅ Media Sosial, ✅ PowerListings, dan banyak lagi. Berlangganan Rannko hari ini! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
Alat peninjauan & penilaian aplikasi untuk meningkatkan seluruh pengalaman pelanggan Anda. Platform untuk perusahaan yang menganggap serius ulasan dan penilaian. Appbot menyediakan tinjauan kelas dunia & pemantauan peringkat, balasan dan analisis.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak ulasan pelanggan pemenang penghargaan. Dapatkan lebih banyak ulasan. Tanggapi pelanggan. Temukan wawasan tentang pengalaman pelanggan.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial adalah solusi manajemen media sosial untuk bisnis dengan banyak lokasi dan profil. Kelola semua penerbitan, periklanan, keterlibatan, ulasan, dan pelaporan Anda dari satu platform terpusat MavSocial memberikan kemampuan unik bagi bisnis multi-lokasi untuk membuat iklan Facebook bertarget g...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Sistem tempat penjualan dan perangkat lunak pemrosesan pembayaran SpotOn dibuat agar sesuai dengan cara Anda bekerja. Dan Anda didukung 24/7/365 oleh orang-orang yang benar-benar peduli.
Mobal
mobal.io
Kelola semua listingan bisnis Anda dari satu tempat, dengan mudah. Kami membuat pengelolaan cantuman bisnis Anda menyenangkan, cepat, dan menyenangkan.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource adalah pemimpin industri untuk pelacakan panggilan, manajemen prospek, dan solusi analitik bisnis. Maksimalkan dana pemasaran Anda dan dapatkan hasil terukur.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter memberi merek multi-lokasi wawasan dan alat lokal yang mereka perlukan untuk memantau, menganalisis, dan meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dalam skala besar.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...