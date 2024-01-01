Alternatif - PiinPoint
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (Bahasa Perancis untuk 'meja kecil' secara harfiah, juga digunakan untuk berarti 'gambar'; pl. tableaux atau, jarang, tableaus) dapat merujuk pada:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Perangkat lunak berbasis cloud untuk membuat dan berbagi peta web interaktif. Memetakan dan berinteraksi dengan data lokasi Anda Buat peta web interaktif dengan ArcGIS Online, perangkat lunak pemetaan berbasis web Esri. Dapatkan perspektif baru dan detail yang disempurnakan saat An...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Membuat, Menganalisis, dan Berbagi Peta dengan Mudah. Berbagi dengan teman, menyematkan peta di situs web, dan membuat gambar atau pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Peta dan lokasi untuk pengembang. Data lokasi yang akurat dan alat pengembang yang canggih untuk mengubah cara kita menjelajahi dunia.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Kami adalah sumber terpercaya untuk informasi alamat IP, menangani 40 miliar permintaan API geolokasi IP per bulan untuk lebih dari 1.000 bisnis dan 100.000+ pengembang
Radar
radar.com
Infrastruktur lokasi untuk setiap produk dan layanan. Perusahaan paling inovatif menggunakan SDK dan API lokasi Radar untuk mendukung pengalaman berbasis lokasi di ratusan juta perangkat di seluruh dunia.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Jelajahi peta tampilan udara resolusi tinggi dengan kualitas lebih baik daripada citra satelit dan data 3D, serta wawasan otomatis untuk pemerintah dan bisnis.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Buat keputusan real estat yang lebih cerdas dan raih lebih banyak kesepakatan dengan kecerdasan lokasi dan wawasan lalu lintas pejalan kaki Placer.ai.
CARTO
carto.com
Memonetisasi data transaksi. Mastercard Advisors menggunakan CARTO untuk mengubah jutaan transaksi kartu kredit harian menjadi wawasan berbasis lokasi untuk klien B2B di bidang Ritel, Real Estat, dan Sektor Publik.
Smappen
smappen.com
Aplikasi peta radius mengemudi. Smappen adalah peta interaktif yang dapat Anda gunakan untuk membuat area berdasarkan waktu perjalanan. Analisis daerah tangkapan air dengan cepat dan mudah, optimalkan logistik Anda, dan siapkan strategi pemasaran lokal.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Platform Penjualan Lapangan Terkemuka Kini Dengan Gamification Gamification adalah perangkat revolusioner yang mengubah data menjadi kinerja perwakilan yang jauh lebih baik, memperkuat kemampuan tim penjualan Anda untuk unggul sebanyak 107%. Rasakan sekarang, secara eksklusif di platform SalesRabbi...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx menyediakan Platform Cloud Analytics terkemuka. Kami memungkinkan semua orang menemukan wawasan berdampak tinggi dengan otomatisasi analitik yang didukung AI.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Bangun aplikasi brilian dengan API Lokasi TravelTime. Didedikasikan untuk privasi data dan akurasi transportasi data.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
API Geolokasi IP Gratis dan Basis Data Pencarian IP Akurat API IP gratis menyediakan negara, kota, negara bagian, provinsi, mata uang lokal, garis lintang dan bujur, detail perusahaan, pencarian ISP, bahasa, kode pos, kode panggilan negara, informasi agen pengguna, IP- Informasi keamanan, zona waktu...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
API pencarian lokasi - Pencarian tempat di seluruh dunia, pelengkapan otomatis, lokasi penyimpanan, dan geocoding dua arah untuk aplikasi Anda.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Targetkan geografis pengunjung situs web Anda menggunakan alat penargetan geografis kami. Arahkan pengunjung atau tampilkan konten berdasarkan negara, negara bagian & kota menggunakan geolokasi IP mereka.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) menampilkan Model Data Terintegrasi™ milik kami yang terdiri dari geolokasi frekuensi tertinggi dan resolusi tertinggi, pengeluaran, dan data acara untuk penghuni dan pengunjung, serta semua jenis acara. Dikombinasikan dengan okupansi destinasi, kinerja ...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Kami memberikan wawasan lokasi & alat otomatis kepada industri konektivitas untuk membantu mereka memenangkan lebih banyak kesepakatan. Transformasikan pembelian & penjualan jaringan Anda.
Mapline
mapline.com
Hubungkan data Anda ke dunia nyata. Dalam hitungan detik, Anda dapat mengunggah data, melihatnya di peta, membuat rute, membuat bagan dan laporan, dan menyatukan semuanya ke dalam dasbor visual. Dengan menggunakan alat analisis kami yang canggih, ciptakan cara baru untuk memvisualisasikan dan memaha...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
Co-Pilot AI untuk Analisis Pasar & Perencanaan Lokasi. Jelajahi data sensus komprehensif, peta Kode Pos, dan banyak lagi di berbagai detail geografis.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Ciptakan pengalaman digital yang lebih cerdas dan aman dengan data yang akurat Integrasikan GeoIP® dan deteksi penipuan online ke dalam aplikasi Anda
Loqate
loqate.com
Tingkatkan kualitas data dengan mendapatkan alamat Inggris yang benar. Tingkatkan konversi dan pengalaman pengguna dengan verifikasi alamat kode pos dan teknologi geocoding.