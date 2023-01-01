Alternatif - NiceJob
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye adalah platform pengalaman pelanggan yang komprehensif. Lebih dari 60.000 bisnis dari semua ukuran menggunakan BirdEye setiap hari untuk ditemukan online melalui ulasan, dipilih oleh pelanggan melalui interaksi pesan teks, dan menjadi bisnis terbaik dengan alat survei dan wawasan.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo adalah platform pemasaran eCommerce dengan solusi tercanggih untuk ulasan pelanggan, pemasaran visual, loyalitas, rujukan, dan pemasaran SMS. Cari tahu lebih lanjut tentang bagaimana merek Anda dapat mendorong pertumbuhan dengan Yotpo di sini.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence adalah platform suara pelanggan yang mengotomatiskan bukti sosial untuk tim GTM, menghasilkan studi kasus, testimonial, dan statistik terverifikasi dalam hitungan menit. Menggunakan survei dan ulasan pihak ketiga, UserEvidence terus mengumpulkan umpan balik sepanjang perjalanan pelangga...