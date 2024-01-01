Alternatif - Muck Rack
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Temukan bagaimana Meltwater membantu tim PR dan pemasaran memantau liputan media di berita dan media sosial serta meningkatkan manajemen merek.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. adalah perusahaan hubungan masyarakat dan perangkat lunak media serta penyedia layanan. Perusahaan ini didirikan di Kepulauan Cayman dan berkantor pusat di Chicago, Illinois; dengan klien di seluruh dunia. Perusahaan ini go public melalui merger terbalik pada bulan Juni 2017. Selain PR b...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Layanan pemantauan media terbaik di kelasnya untuk TV, Radio, Berita, Podcast, dan Sosial, serta database kontak media paling akurat di industri.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (sebelumnya MediaMiser) adalah penyedia perangkat lunak pemantauan dan analisis media serta layanan profesional untuk profesional hubungan masyarakat dan pemasaran. Agility PR Solutions menggunakan teknologi eksklusif untuk memantau, mengumpulkan, menganalisis, dan berbagi konte...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Temukan konten dengan performa terbaik. Berkolaborasi dengan influencer yang penting. Gunakan wawasan konten kami untuk menghasilkan ide, membuat konten berperforma tinggi, memantau kinerja Anda, dan mengidentifikasi pemberi pengaruh. BuzzSumo memperkuat strategi 500 ribu+ pemasar, dengan data pem...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream adalah perangkat lunak berbasis web yang membantu pemasar terbaik dunia mempromosikan produk, layanan, dan konten mereka untuk membangun tautan, buzz, dan merek.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly adalah platform bercerita yang membantu organisasi menerbitkan, mendistribusikan, dan memiliki cerita mereka dengan tujuan menciptakan penggemar.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Terkemuka Octoly membantu merek meningkatkan visibilitas mereka, membangun kepercayaan, dan meningkatkan penjualan dengan menghubungkan mikro-influencer dan konsumen yang terverifikasi dalam skala besar. Merek memanfaatkan komunitas pilihan kami untuk membuat postingan...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ akan mengubah hubungan media Anda. Di satu tempat Anda dapat membuat daftar media, mendistribusikan siaran pers, menyampaikan cerita Anda, dan membaca laporan siaran pers. Itu membuat berbagi berita Anda menjadi instan dan tidak merepotkan.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Secara otomatis mengumpulkan dan melaporkan liputan media. PeakMetrics mengekstrak wawasan dan membuat data yang dapat ditindaklanjuti dari jutaan kumpulan data media lintas saluran yang tidak terstruktur secara real-time.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud menghadirkan teknologi acara end-to-end terlengkap di dunia dan layanan terkait untuk mendukung pembuatan dan pengelolaan acara. Kelola seluruh siklus acara Anda, apa pun lokasi, format, ukuran, atau durasinya - mulai dari satu sesi hingga pengalaman yang selalu aktif. Notified ...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger oleh Sprout Social telah merevolusi industri pemasaran media sosial untuk beberapa merek dan agensi terbesar saat ini, termasuk Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline, dan Dolce & Gabbana. Platform intelijen sosial berbasis data memungkinkan pe...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Temukan influencer dalam hitungan detik. Akses instan ke influencer Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok, dan Twitch berdasarkan lokasi dan kategori. Analisis audiens mereka dan hubungi mereka.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Perkuat kampanye PR Anda dengan PressRush Database Kontak Media, Daftar Media, dan Pencarian Jurnalis untuk Hubungan Masyarakat
Postaga
postaga.com
Hasilkan lebih banyak prospek, bangun hubungan, dan dapatkan tautan balik dengan platform penjangkauan penjualan dan email yang efektif, mudah, dan dingin.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Temukan dampak PR online! Pantau apa yang dikatakan tentang merek Anda, buat cerita Anda, identifikasi dan libatkan audiens Anda, serta analisis hasilnya.