Alternatif - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Misi kami adalah menjadikan dunia lebih produktif. Untuk melakukan hal ini, kami membuat satu aplikasi untuk menggantikan semuanya - Tugas, Dokumen, Sasaran, dan Obrolan.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. adalah penyedia solusi komunikasi dan kolaborasi berbasis cloud untuk bisnis publik Amerika. CEO RingCentral Vlad Shmunis dan CTO Vlad Vendrow mendirikan perusahaan ini pada tahun 1999. Investor RingCentral termasuk Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Th...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Temukan platform pilihan Anda untuk konferensi virtual, konferensi online & acara hybrid. Dirancang untuk terlibat melalui pengalaman khusus. Coba gratis!
Whova
whova.com
Perangkat Lunak Manajemen Acara Lengkap untuk Acara Tatap Muka, Hibrida, dan Virtual
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo adalah perangkat lunak acara yang paling disukai di dunia. Platform kami memberdayakan setiap penyelenggara, pemasar, peserta pameran, dan peserta untuk mengeluarkan kekuatan acara.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Selenggarakan webinar yang akan disukai audiens Anda. Jika Anda siap untuk perangkat lunak webinar yang mudah dan dapat disesuaikan tanpa perlu mengunduh atau repot, selamat datang di rumah.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast adalah Platform Acara B2B khusus yang mengubah pemasaran melalui penyelenggaraan acara digital dan tatap muka yang menarik. Ribuan pemasar B2B perusahaan, dari perusahaan seperti Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, dan Mailchimp, memanfaatkan Goldcast untuk meningkatkan kehadiran, menciptakan pengalam...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Jalankan pameran dan konferensi yang lebih cerdas, tanpa pusing kepala Swapcard adalah platform acara pendaftaran dan keterlibatan yang mudah digunakan yang dibuat untuk mendorong pendapatan lebih tinggi di acara Anda.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Bangun acara yang lebih baik yang mendorong pendapatan nyata. Setiap acara adalah peluang untuk meningkatkan pendapatan — di mana pun hal itu terjadi. Prioritaskan saluran dari satu platform dengan webinar, pesta tontonan, demo, konferensi, dan acara tatap muka yang menghasilkan konversi.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit adalah platform SaaS perjodohan bertenaga AI yang mendukung pengenalan terkurasi dalam skala besar. Organisasi dapat dengan mudah mengundang audiens pilihan untuk ikut serta dalam koneksi 1:1 atau grup sejawat yang reguler dan dipersonalisasi, dan Orbiit menangani semua komunikasi, pencocokan...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Platform Terpadu untuk Acara dan Webinar. Sederhanakan alur kerja acara Anda dengan menyatukan beberapa alat untuk pengalaman dan wawasan peserta yang luar biasa.