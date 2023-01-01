Alternatif - mediarithmics
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak berbasis cloud Amerika yang berkantor pusat di San Francisco, California. Perusahaan ini menyediakan layanan manajemen hubungan pelanggan (CRM) dan juga menjual rangkaian aplikasi perusahaan pelengkap yang berfokus pada layanan pelanggan, otomat...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo adalah platform pemasaran email yang dibuat untuk bisnis online — menampilkan otomatisasi pemasaran email dan SMS yang kuat.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely adalah perusahaan Amerika yang membuat perangkat lunak pengiriman dan eksperimen progresif untuk perusahaan lain. Teknologi platform Optimizely menyediakan pengujian A/B dan alat pengujian multivarian, personalisasi situs web, dan kemampuan peralihan fitur. Kantor pusat perusahaan berada ...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. adalah perusahaan teknologi Amerika yang berbasis di San Francisco, California, yang memproduksi perangkat lunak untuk mencari, memantau, dan menganalisis data yang dihasilkan mesin melalui antarmuka bergaya Web. Solusi Splunk Enterprise dan Enterprise Cloud menangkap, mengindeks, dan me...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. menawarkan solusi antarmuka pemrograman aplikasi. Perusahaan mengumpulkan, membersihkan, dan mengendalikan data pelanggan dengan segmen, serta menyediakan layanan integrasi data, tata kelola, dan manajemen audiens. Segment.Io melayani pelanggan di Negara Bagian California.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Platform kolaborasi yang kuat bagi tim untuk mengumpulkan, mengatur, dan memahami data mereka. Beralih dari ide ke eksekusi dalam hitungan menit tanpa kode!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (juga ditulis opentext) adalah perusahaan Kanada yang mengembangkan dan menjual perangkat lunak manajemen informasi perusahaan (EIM). OpenText, yang berkantor pusat di Waterloo, Ontario, Kanada, adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak terbesar di Kanada pada tahun 2014 dan diakui seba...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat adalah Platform Kesuksesan Pelanggan yang indah, fleksibel, dan kuat. Pelanggan 360, skor kesehatan, buku pedoman, portal pelanggan, dan banyak lagi.
Customer.io
customer.io
Picu email, push, SMS, webhook, dan lainnya dengan Customer.io. Dapatkan kendali atas data perilaku untuk mempersonalisasi komunikasi pelanggan dan mendorong keterlibatan. Mulai gratis.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Analisis perjalanan pelanggan di seluruh situs web dan aplikasi. Rangkaian analitik dengan fokus pada privasi pengguna dan keamanan data – alternatif sempurna untuk Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Satu-satunya CDXP tanpa kode yang digerakkan oleh AI dengan saluran eksekusi pemasaran hiperpersonalisasi yang dibangun secara asli & terintegrasi.
Contlo
contlo.com
Sampaikan Salam pada Pemasaran Generatif Otonom. Contlo adalah platform pemasaran Generasi Berikutnya, yang dibangun untuk AI dunia pertama. Didukung oleh model AI Merek Anda & Agen AI Otonom.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Perangkat lunak kesuksesan pelanggan yang membantu Anda memusatkan data pelanggan, mendapatkan gambaran jelas tentang kesehatan pelanggan, dan meningkatkan pengalaman yang mendorong retensi & pertumbuhan.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace adalah Perusahaan Ilmu Data perangkat lunak sebagai layanan (SaaS) yang menyediakan Platform Data Pelanggan B2B. Produk perusahaan menyatukan berbagai sumber data, sumber pihak pertama dan ketiga dari media sosial, basis data kontak dan sistem manajemen hubungan pelanggan serta platform Ot...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium adalah perusahaan Amerika yang berkantor pusat di AS yang didirikan pada tahun 2008 di San Diego, California yang menjual manajemen tag perusahaan, hub API, platform data pelanggan dengan pembelajaran mesin, dan produk manajemen data.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak Memberikan Hasil. Satu-satunya platform pemasaran digital terintegrasi yang dipercaya oleh 1.000+ pengecer dan merek terkemuka untuk email, pemasaran pesan teks, resolusi identitas, pemicu perilaku, dan orkestrasi lintas saluran.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Berhenti membuat panel admin Anda, kami punya satu untuk Anda Mendapatkan panel admin tidak harus memakan waktu. Alih-alih membangunnya, Admin Hutan membuat panel admin di atas data Anda dalam hitungan detik.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Terkemuka Octoly membantu merek meningkatkan visibilitas mereka, membangun kepercayaan, dan meningkatkan penjualan dengan menghubungkan mikro-influencer dan konsumen yang terverifikasi dalam skala besar. Merek memanfaatkan komunitas pilihan kami untuk membuat postingan...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak sebagai layanan yang didirikan bersama oleh Dries Buytaert dan Jay Batson untuk menyediakan produk, layanan, dan dukungan teknis bagi perusahaan untuk platform manajemen konten web sumber terbuka Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Lihat bagaimana platform lengkap dotdigital memungkinkan Anda membuat otomatisasi pemasaran untuk melibatkan kontak Anda dengan email, SMS, sosial, pemberitahuan push, dan halaman arahan.
Totango
totango.com
Totango adalah Perangkat Lunak Kesuksesan Pelanggan yang membantu perusahaan mendorong pertumbuhan pendapatan, mengurangi churn sambil berfokus pada perjalanan pelanggan SaaS. Rasakan Totango secara gratis.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Gudang data Anda adalah sumber kebenaran data pelanggan. Hightouch menyinkronkan data ini ke alat yang diandalkan oleh tim bisnis Anda.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Platform Pengalaman Digital yang Dibangun untuk Perdagangan. Solusi Bloomreach menggabungkan kekuatan data pelanggan dan produk terpadu dengan kecepatan dan skala AI serta pengambilan keputusan prediktif, sehingga Anda dapat memberikan pengalaman ajaib yang menghasilkan konversi di saluran mana pun ...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Luncurkan kampanye pemasaran saluran omni di Web, Seluler, email & SMS. Gunakan pemberitahuan push & Pesan Dalam Aplikasi dengan mudah. Plumb5 adalah platform Keterlibatan Pelanggan waktu nyata yang membantu pemasar mempertahankan keterlibatan pengguna dan memenangkan kembali pengguna melalui strate...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI adalah CDP (platform data pelanggan) generasi berikutnya yang membersihkan, menganalisis, dan menyatukan semua data terfragmentasi Anda ke dalam satu dasbor yang mudah digunakan secara real-time.
Insider
useinsider.com
Satu platform untuk pengalaman pelanggan lintas saluran yang individual. Insider menghubungkan data di seluruh saluran, memprediksi perilaku masa depan dengan AI, dan mengindividualisasikan pengalaman dari satu platform dengan waktu penilaian tercepat.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Transformasi data, pelaporan, dan kolaborasi yang mendorong efisiensi, tindakan, dan akuntabilitas.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data membantu perusahaan menggunakan semua data pelanggan mereka untuk meningkatkan kinerja kampanye, mencapai efisiensi operasional, dan mendorong nilai bisnis dengan pengalaman pelanggan yang terhubung. Cloud Data Pelanggan, rangkaian solusi platform data pelanggan kami, mengintegrasikan ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena sedang mengembangkan alat keterlibatan langsung generasi berikutnya yang didukung oleh data pihak pertama, untuk membangun pemirsa langsung yang tepercaya di mana saja. Solusi kami - Obrolan Langsung, Blog Langsung, Persona Arena) memanfaatkan fitur terpopuler dari media sosial untuk dengan ce...