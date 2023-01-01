WebCatalog

Marfeel

Marfeel

WebCatalog belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: marfeel.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Marfeel di WebCatalog untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Marfeel is a content analytics platform that helps publishers and media companies understand their traffic, readers and subscribers. Marfeel's platform helps publishers build synergies and alignment across teams with data informed decisions to unlock the full potential of their content and audiences. With headquarters in Barcelona and offices in New York and Bogota, Marfeel employs over 60 professionals. Working with the publishing and adtech industries since 2011, Marfeel is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, an official member of IAB, and Prebid.org, and continues to develop new technology for publishers.

Situs web: marfeel.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Marfeel. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Anda mungkin juga suka

Permutive

Permutive

permutive.com

1xBet

1xBet

1xbet.com

Observer

Observer

observer.com

Yieldbird

Yieldbird

yieldbird.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Getfluence

Getfluence

getfluence.com

Nielsen

Nielsen

nielsen.com

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Dataiku

Dataiku

dataiku.com

Success Factory

Success Factory

successfactory.com

BrightEdge

BrightEdge

brightedge.com

Produk

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.