MagicBell
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: magicbell.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk MagicBell di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects them from unnecessary digital noise with smart notifications making the experience of using your product even more delightful.
Kategori:
Situs web: magicbell.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan MagicBell. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.