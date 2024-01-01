luxsci
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: luxsci.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk luxsci di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
LuxSci provides highly secure, patient-centric communications solutions. Them SecureLine Technology offers an unparalleled combination of security and flexibility, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care, streamline workflows, and increase revenues while protecting patient data. LuxSci’s solutions are HITRUST-certified and are designed to support the needs of enterprise healthcare organizations and technology companies. They offer email and web solutions to help organizations securely collect, transmit, and store data to fulfill critical business operations. Them secure email marketing, secure email API, and secure email gateway tools enable secure patient communication at scale to help organizations improve engagement and health outcomes.
Kategori:
Situs web: luxsci.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan luxsci. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.