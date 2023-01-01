Alternatif - LoyaltyPlant
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak berbasis cloud Amerika yang berkantor pusat di San Francisco, California. Perusahaan ini menyediakan layanan manajemen hubungan pelanggan (CRM) dan juga menjual rangkaian aplikasi perusahaan pelengkap yang berfokus pada layanan pelanggan, otomat...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. adalah perusahaan jasa keuangan, agregator layanan pedagang, dan pembayaran seluler Amerika yang berbasis di San Francisco, California. Perusahaan ini memasarkan produk pembayaran perangkat lunak dan perangkat keras dan telah berkembang menjadi layanan bisnis kecil. Perusahaan ini didir...
Talkable
talkable.com
Program pemasaran rujukan yang bagus ✅ untuk toko online, bisnis lokal & layanan b2b. Program loyalitas pelanggan untuk pemasaran yang berkembang. Mudah diluncurkan, diuji, dan dioptimalkan! Hadiahi pelanggan Anda!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars adalah platform pembayaran dan pemasaran lengkap yang menggabungkan teknologi yang mudah digunakan, hadiah dan promosi yang dapat disesuaikan, dan otomatisasi.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo adalah platform pemasaran eCommerce dengan solusi tercanggih untuk ulasan pelanggan, pemasaran visual, loyalitas, rujukan, dan pemasaran SMS. Cari tahu lebih lanjut tentang bagaimana merek Anda dapat mendorong pertumbuhan dengan Yotpo di sini.
Smile.io
smile.io
Ubah pelanggan pertama menjadi pelanggan selamanya dengan aplikasi loyalitas paling tepercaya di dunia. Lebih dari 125 juta pembeli mendapatkan poin melalui Smile. Berikan orang-orang apa yang mereka sukai.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Merek dengan pertumbuhan tinggi dapat memaksimalkan setiap pelanggan dengan Friendbuy. Dengan program rujukan dan loyalitas terbaik di kelasnya, merek dapat mencapai setidaknya 5-10% penjualan melalui rujukan, dengan nilai seumur hidup 4x lebih tinggi. Friendbuy bekerja dengan merek DTC seperti Casp...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador memberdayakan pemasar untuk meningkatkan pelanggan, rujukan, dan pendapatan dengan memanfaatkan kekuatan promosi dari mulut ke mulut. Perangkat lunak mereka yang ramah pemasar menyederhanakan pemasaran rujukan, mengotomatiskan proses pendaftaran, pelacakan, penghargaan, dan pengelolaan pe...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Hubungan yang melampaui poin dan penghargaan. Biarkan pelanggan lama mengembangkan bisnis Anda untuk Anda. Bagaimana? Gunakan LoyaltyLion untuk menciptakan program loyalitas yang lebih dari sekadar poin dan hadiah, mendorong nilai seumur hidup pelanggan yang lebih besar dan akuisisi hemat biaya mel...
Stamped
stamped.io
Manfaatkan kekuatan ulasan produk dan penghargaan pelanggan untuk toko E-niaga Anda. Cara termudah untuk meningkatkan penjualan dan retensi pelanggan.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...
Sparkage Consumer
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala lebih dari sekedar platform loyalitas dan ulasan. Ini adalah rangkaian lengkap untuk retensi pelanggan, menggabungkan program loyalitas, umpan balik pelanggan, dan sistem rujukan inovatif. Libatkan pelanggan secara mendalam, dorong bisnis yang berulang, dan perluas basis pelanggan Anda de...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io adalah solusi plug-and-play yang ideal bagi merek eCommerce untuk mengembangkan bisnis mereka dengan menciptakan program loyalitas dan rujukan yang dipersonalisasi. Dengan alat yang tahan masa depan ini, pelanggan dapat memperoleh poin dengan menyelesaikan tindakan seperti melakukan pem...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Loyalty Experience Platform™ yang komprehensif, tangkas, dan terukur dari Annex Cloud memberdayakan perusahaan global untuk menangkap dan bertindak berdasarkan data nol dan data pihak pertama untuk secara lancar terlibat, mengenali, memberi penghargaan, dan menambah nilai di seluruh perjalanan pelan...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville adalah solusi retensi dan rujukan terkemuka untuk industri kesehatan, kebugaran, salon, spa, dan ritel. Program hadiah kami terintegrasi langsung dengan POS atau sistem penjadwalan dan dapat disesuaikan untuk setiap bisnis. Ditampilkan di bisnis di seluruh dunia, sistem Perkville dapat men...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno adalah CRM bertenaga AI yang memungkinkan pengecer besar & merek D2C meningkatkan penjualan berulang sebesar 11% dengan membangun pemahaman setiap pelanggan & menciptakan kampanye pemasaran yang lebih relevan melalui SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100 pengecer seperti Levi's, Tomm...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, yang kini merupakan perusahaan SAP, memberdayakan para pemimpin pemasaran digital dan pemilik bisnis dengan satu-satunya platform keterlibatan pelanggan omnichannel yang dibangun untuk mempercepat hasil bisnis. Dengan menyelaraskan secara cepat hasil bisnis yang diinginkan dengan strategi k...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Platform Otomasi Pemasaran Tercanggih di Dunia untuk Memberdayakan Bisnis Lokal Anda. Dapatkan lebih banyak klien, maksimalkan rujukan, dan tingkatkan retensi pelanggan Anda dengan akun UJI COBA GRATIS kami. Bermitralah dengan pemilik bisnis lokal dan temukan banyak aplikasi premium dan integrasi ba...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch adalah perangkat lunak pemasaran rujukan dan loyalitas canggih yang melibatkan pelanggan Anda di mana pun mereka berkemah – baik di dalam atau di luar aplikasi seluler atau web Anda. Beberapa merek paling inovatif dan terkenal di dunia menggunakan SaaSquatch untuk memberi penghargaan kepa...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Loyalitas dan Pemasaran Cerdas untuk pengecer omnichannel. Integrasikan aplikasi POS dan eCommerce Anda untuk memberikan pengalaman pelanggan yang sepenuhnya dipersonalisasi.
Paystone
paystone.com
Perangkat lunak dan pemrosesan pembayaran untuk mengembangkan bisnis Anda. Kami menggabungkan perangkat lunak keterlibatan pelanggan dan pemrosesan pembayaran untuk memberi Anda lebih banyak peluang untuk mengembangkan bisnis Anda dengan setiap transaksi.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Beli, kirim & lacak kartu hadiah digital untuk program hadiah & insentif Anda.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infrastruktur Imbalan, Insentif, Manfaat & Pembayaran untuk Bisnis. Ribuan bisnis dari semua ukuran, mulai dari perusahaan rintisan hingga perusahaan besar, menggunakan mata uang bisnis Xoxoday untuk mengirimkan hadiah, fasilitas, insentif, & mencairkan pembayaran.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Klub Loyalitas Cerdas untuk Bisnis Lokal Anda. Hadiahi pelanggan Anda, tingkatkan penjualan, dan dorong bisnis yang berulang… tanpa perlu bersusah payah!