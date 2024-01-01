WebCatalog

Lindy

Lindy

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: lindy.ai

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Lindy di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assistant to organize email and plan travel * a scribe to transcribe medical notes * a chatbot to automate customer support * or a custom solution for your business function and teams... There's a Lindy for you. And if there's not, you can build a purpose-built AI agent in minutes, without a line of code.

Kategori:

Business
Perangkat Lunak Platform Bot

Situs web: lindy.ai

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Lindy. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Medical Chat

Medical Chat

medical.chat-data.com

Standard Retail

Standard Retail

standardretail.co

Screenapp

Screenapp

screenapp.io

Tenfold

Tenfold

tenfold.com

Doks

Doks

doks.ai

Chatwith

Chatwith

chatwith.tools

Tave

Tave

tave.app

Checkvist

Checkvist

checkvist.com

InsertChatGPT

InsertChatGPT

insertchatgpt.com

cogniflow

cogniflow

cogniflow.ai

Salesflare

Salesflare

salesflare.com

MindOS

MindOS

mindos.com

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.