Alternatif - Kraftful

UserTesting
usertesting.com
Alat pengujian dan penelitian kegunaan untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan online Anda dari UserTesting, Platform Human Insight. Perangkat lunak industri CX #1 G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail membantu Anda menyimpan, menganalisis, dan berkolaborasi dalam riset pengguna di satu tempat, sehingga memudahkan untuk melihat pola, menemukan wawasan pelanggan, dan memutuskan apa yang harus dilakukan selanjutnya. Pelanggan kami meliputi Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, E...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics memberdayakan perusahaan untuk menangkap dan bertindak berdasarkan wawasan pengalaman pelanggan, produk, merek & karyawan di satu tempat.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar adalah perusahaan analisis perilaku yang menganalisis penggunaan situs web, memberikan umpan balik melalui alat seperti peta panas, rekaman sesi, dan survei. Ia bekerja dengan alat analisis web seperti Google Analytics untuk memberikan wawasan tentang cara orang menjelajahi situs web, dan bag...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Bayar sesuai pemakaian Alat Pengujian Pengguna tanpa perlu berlangganan atau biaya bulanan. Dapatkan wawasan yang lebih baik dari panel penguji berkualitas tinggi kami hanya dengan $30 per penguji.
Marker.io
marker.io
Melaporkan bug seharusnya tidak menjadi ilmu roket. Dapatkan umpan balik situs web dari klien dan kolega ke pelacak bug favorit Anda, tanpa membuat pengembang menjadi gila.
dscout
dscout.com
Platform penelitian kualitatif dscout menggunakan aplikasi seluler dan +100 ribu peserta yang bersemangat untuk merekam video momen secara efisien dan membuat wawasan mudah…
Maze
maze.co
Produk hebat dibangun berdasarkan kebiasaan baik. Jadikan penemuan produk berkelanjutan. Validasi gambaran besar dan keputusan produk sehari-hari dengan wawasan pengguna yang dapat dikumpulkan, digunakan, dan ditindaklanjuti oleh seluruh tim Anda.
Prolific
prolific.co
Pengumpulan data mandiri berdasarkan permintaan. Prolific membantu Anda merekrut peserta penelitian berkualitas tinggi untuk mengambil bagian dalam studi, survei, atau eksperimen Anda.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Analisis SaaS ujung ke ujung. HockeyStack adalah alat analisis SaaS yang menyatukan data pemasaran, produk, pendapatan, dan penjualan untuk mengungkap wawasan tersembunyi, seperti LTV kampanye, atau tingkat churn setiap saluran pemasaran. Tidak ada pengaturan. Tidak ada kode. COBA GRATIS
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Rekrut pengguna dari audiens kami yang berjumlah lebih dari 450.000 konsumen dan profesional terverifikasi, atau bawa audiens Anda sendiri dan bangun database peserta untuk semua jenis penelitian UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl adalah alat umpan balik situs web gratis untuk situs web aktif, sama seperti InVision, yang ditujukan untuk situs web statis. Anda bisa mendapatkan umpan balik dari klien Anda dan masukan dari tim Anda di situs web langsung atau tautan pementasan. Ini memberi Anda kemampuan untuk mengedit situ...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap membantu bisnis Anda dengan platform umpan balik serbaguna untuk membangun produk dan layanan yang lebih baik dan lebih sukses dengan bantuan umpan balik pelanggan. Kumpulkan masukan pengguna sepanjang siklus pengembangan produk Anda. Cobalah secara gratis.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Penelitian UX, dilakukan dengan benar. Dengan Sistem UX Insights UserZoom Anda dapat menggali lebih dalam, lebih cepat untuk memberikan pengalaman digital yang unggul sepanjang siklus pengembangan produk.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why adalah perusahaan wawasan generasi mendatang. Didukung oleh Gen. AI, platform wawasan menyeluruh Get Why memberikan wawasan konsumen berkualitas terbaik di kelasnya dengan kecepatan yang belum pernah terjadi sebelumnya dan dengan biaya yang lebih murah dibandingkan perusahaan wawasan tradisi...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Bangun pengalaman digital yang lebih baik, didukung oleh data. Uji apa pun dengan cepat dan mudah mulai dari arsitektur situs web hingga desain prototipe dengan rangkaian alat penelitian pengguna khusus kami.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Siapkan pengujian pengguna pertama Anda hanya dalam hitungan menit, dapatkan hasil pertama dalam hitungan jam. Userbrain adalah jalur cepat Anda untuk mencari tahu apa yang berhasil untuk produk Anda — dan apa yang tidak.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak adalah platform penelitian UX yang siap membantu Anda menghadapi tantangan apa pun. Jika Anda pernah bertanya-tanya apa yang dipikirkan dan dirasakan pengguna mengenai situs web, aplikasi, atau prototipe Anda, Anda tidak perlu menebak-nebak lagi. Ada banyak alat yang tersedia melalui platfor...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.
Discuss
discuss.io
Dibangun untuk menskalakan penelitian kualitatif dengan wawasan generatif yang didukung AI, Discuss.io adalah rumah bagi alat riset pasar yang paling disukai di dunia.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hai, halo, senang bertemu denganmu. Kami Marvin, platform analisis data kualitatif & gudang penelitian yang dirancang untuk membantu Anda memusatkan semua pengetahuan pelanggan & merancang produk yang berpusat pada pengguna. Didukung oleh AI tingkat lanjut, kami mengotomatiskan bagian penelitian yan...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Pengujian Aplikasi Global adalah solusi crowdtesting yang memungkinkan tim QA, produk, UX, teknik, lokalisasi, dan digital menguji produk dan pengalaman mereka di lebih dari 189 negara dengan 90.000+ profesional yang diperiksa secara profesional yang menguji menggunakan perangkat nyata di lingkungan...
Userback
userback.io
PLATFORM UMPAN BALIK PENGGUNA VISUAL Masukan Pengguna [@#!#+$?%] Sulit. Itulah sebabnya 20.000+ tim perangkat lunak memilih Userback untuk mengotomatiskan, menyederhanakan, dan menyusun putaran umpan balik mereka, mulai dari pengumpulan hingga penutupan. - Perkaya umpan balik dengan video dalam ap...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate menawarkan solusi komprehensif untuk umpan balik dari pelanggan dan karyawan. Dapatkan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti dan ambil keputusan berdasarkan data.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO adalah alat pengujian A/B terdepan di pasar yang digunakan oleh perusahaan yang berkembang pesat untuk eksperimen & pengoptimalan tingkat konversi.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku adalah seperangkat alat untuk membantu Anda menciptakan pengalaman pengguna berkinerja tinggi dengan pencatatan pengunjung, peta panas, widget umpan balik, pengujian A/B, dan lain-lain.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...