K2View

K2View

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: k2view.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk K2View di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, employees, orders, loans, or patients. This one platform fuels many use cases, including Customer 360, test data management, data privacy, cloud migration, legacy application modernization, and more – to deliver business outcomes in less than half the time, and at half the cost, of any other alternative. K2view Data Product Platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to change on the fly. It supports modern data architectures – data mesh, data fabric, and data hub – in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. The most data-intensive, forward-looking companies, rely on K2view Data Product Platform, including AT&T, American Express, IQVIA, Verizon, Sun Life, and Vodafone.
Kategori:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

Situs web: k2view.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan K2View. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

KopiKat

KopiKat

kopikat.co

CVEDIA

CVEDIA

cvedia.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

Anda mungkin juga suka

Expert.ai Developer

Expert.ai Developer

developer.expert.ai

iplicit

iplicit

iplicit.com

Quid

Quid

quid.com

Talend

Talend

talend.com

elastic.io

elastic.io

elastic.io

The New Stack

The New Stack

thenewstack.io

Movebot

Movebot

movebot.io

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Cypago

Cypago

cypago.com

cloudplan

cloudplan

cloudplan.net

PagerDuty

PagerDuty

pagerduty.com

Jet2

Jet2

jet2.com

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.