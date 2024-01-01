WebCatalog

Inforiver

Inforiver

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: inforiver.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Inforiver di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.

Kategori:

Productivity
Alat Visualisasi Data

Situs web: inforiver.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Inforiver. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

SeekTable

SeekTable

seektable.com

Dataslayer

Dataslayer

dataslayer.ai

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

powerbi.com

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

365 Data Science

365 Data Science

365datascience.com

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Matik

Matik

matik.io

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

ContractKen

ContractKen

contractken.com

SalesDirector.ai

SalesDirector.ai

salesdirector.ai

Targit

Targit

targit.com

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.