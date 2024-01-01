Alternatif - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - solusi otomasi kemitraan terkemuka di dunia menemukan, mengelola, melindungi, mengoptimalkan semua saluran kemitraan untuk mencapai pertumbuhan eksponensial sejati.
LTK
shopltk.com
Belanja fashion, rumah, kecantikan, kebugaran terkini dari influencer LTK yang Anda percaya. Ide pakaian kerja, gaun tamu pernikahan, penampilan perjalanan, dan banyak lagi.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN adalah perangkat lunak pemasaran influencer terbaik untuk merek e-niaga. Platform kami yang didukung AI mencakup lebih dari 32 juta influencer suite, ruang kerja kampanye, pelaporan & analitik, pembayaran & pemenuhan produk, perpustakaan media konten lengkap, dan banyak lagi.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Perangkat lunak manajemen hubungan mitra untuk meningkatkan skala program apa pun: afiliasi, pengecer, pemasaran, dan lainnya. Lihat mengapa perusahaan SaaS berkembang dengan PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole adalah perusahaan Hashtag Analytics dan Social Media Analytics yang menyediakan data real-time dengan pelacakan hashtag untuk Twitter, Instagram, dan Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Temukan bagaimana Meltwater membantu tim PR dan pemasaran memantau liputan media di berita dan media sosial serta meningkatkan manajemen merek.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Merek yang berkembang dibangun dengan duta besar. Perangkat lunak manajemen duta merek lengkap yang terintegrasi dengan Shopify, Amazon, dan WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Affable memungkinkan merek global, agensi & merek e-Commerce D2C menemukan influencer, mengelola kampanye & mengukur ROI dengan mudah! Influencer Terverifikasi. 100+ Klien.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infrastruktur Pertumbuhan untuk eCommerce. Bergabunglah dengan ribuan bisnis yang menggunakan eksekusi media ritel dan perangkat lunak intelijen Perpetua untuk meningkatkan pertumbuhan secara menguntungkan di Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, dan pasar lainnya.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimalkan perjalanan pelanggan digital. Platform terpadu perangkat lunak pengalaman pelanggan & perangkat lunak manajemen media sosial Emplifi menutup kesenjangan CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solusi lengkap untuk memberdayakan pemasaran influencer Anda. Kelola seluruh siklus hidup kampanye pemasaran influencer Anda.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr adalah sistem pencatatan pemasaran influencer berbasis data yang digunakan pemasar untuk berinvestasi dalam strategi yang tepat, menyederhanakan kampanye, dan meningkatkan skala program.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Terkemuka Octoly membantu merek meningkatkan visibilitas mereka, membangun kepercayaan, dan meningkatkan penjualan dengan menghubungkan mikro-influencer dan konsumen yang terverifikasi dalam skala besar. Merek memanfaatkan komunitas pilihan kami untuk membuat postingan...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Di StarNgage, kami percaya bahwa konten visual yang didistribusikan secara sosial adalah masa depan periklanan. Hal ini terjadi sekarang di Instagram dan kami ingin membantu merek dalam petualangan ini dan menang di Instagram. Platform ini memungkinkan merek mengukur upaya pemasaran Instagram mereka...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks adalah Platform Pemasaran Influencer pemenang penghargaan dan Perusahaan B Bersertifikasi yang mendukung perdagangan sosial dengan Kreator dan merek konsumen terkemuka di dunia. Teknologi milik MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, menyediakan pencocokan Kreator strategis untuk Merek yang ingi...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero adalah Perangkat Lunak Pemasaran Afiliasi, Influencer & Rujukan yang kuat, semuanya dalam satu. Mulai hanya dengan $49, GrowthHero berkembang bersama Anda! Alat yang sepenuhnya fleksibel untuk kesuksesan Anda: - Portal mitra berlabel putih, sesuaikan sepenuhnya tanpa memerlukan kode - Bag...
Influence.co
influence.co
Semua yang Anda butuhkan untuk menjadikannya sebagai pencipta. Bergabunglah dengan jaringan profesional pertama yang dirancang untuk influencer dan pencipta. Buat profil Anda hari ini untuk menghasilkan uang, belajar satu sama lain, dan bertemu orang-orang melalui komunitas.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Platform Konten Buatan Pengguna #1 untuk membuat dan mempublikasikan kampanye UGC di berbagai titik kontak pemasaran. Platform UGC yang sempurna untuk menumbuhkan kepercayaan merek, kesadaran, keterlibatan pengguna, dan penjualan dengan sukses.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr adalah salah satu perusahaan pemasaran influencer terkemuka yang menghubungkan influencer & duta merek yang tepat dengan merek-merek ternama. Kunjungi situs web kami hari ini.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Berbayar - Cocokkan dengan pembuat konten, luncurkan kampanye, dan jalankan daftar putih pembuat konten—dalam satu platform. Pemasaran influencer kini aman, mudah, dan cepat.
Audiense
audiense.com
Semua yang Anda perlukan untuk memahami audiens & mendapatkan hasil pemasaran, hasil media sosial, hasil influencer, strategi media, strategi pertumbuhan, atau laba atas belanja iklan yang lebih baik. Tempatkan segmentasi konsumen dan wawasan budaya sebagai pusat strategi Anda dan berikan tim Anda ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Dorong Penjualan melalui Pemasaran Kreator. Pemasaran influencer, program afiliasi, manajemen pembuat konten, konten buatan pengguna, duta merek: bangun kemitraan yang berharga untuk mengembangkan bisnis Anda.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold adalah platform pemasaran influencer andalan Kanada, yang menghubungkan merek dengan 9.000+ mikro-influencer lokal. Sederhanakan manajemen kampanye, tinjauan konten, dan pembayaran influencer. Manfaatkan solusi khusus kami, termasuk Kampanye Terkelola, CampaignPlus, dan Iklan Daftar Putih. Di...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN adalah solusi perangkat lunak berbasis data Influencer Marketing yang mengoptimalkan alur kerja dan strategi pemasaran influencer Anda. Kami berdedikasi untuk Perusahaan dan Grup skala besar dan menengah. Di setiap tahap pemasaran influencer, kami memiliki solusi untuk Anda: ◾ Identifikasi ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre adalah platform influencer komprehensif bertenaga AI yang memungkinkan jutaan influencer terhubung dengan merek global untuk kolaborasi yang kuat. Dan lebih baik lagi - Atisfyre sepenuhnya GRATIS untuk influencer. Atisfyre lahir dari semangat kami untuk merevolusi dan memberikan dampak posi...