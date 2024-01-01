Alternatif - Hovercode
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
Pemindai Kode QR adalah aplikasi web tercepat dan paling ramah pengguna.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly adalah layanan pemendekan URL dan platform manajemen tautan. Perusahaan Bitly, Inc., didirikan pada tahun 2008. Perusahaan ini dimiliki secara pribadi dan berbasis di New York City. Bitly memperpendek 600 juta tautan per bulan, untuk digunakan di jejaring sosial, SMS, dan email. Bitly menghasi...
QR.io
qr.io
Hasilkan Kode QR yang sepenuhnya disesuaikan, dengan warna & bentuk, logo, dan lacak berapa banyak orang yang memindai Kode QR Anda, dari mana dan pada tanggal berapa.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Manajemen Tautan Perusahaan. Memberikan kolaborasi, kepatuhan, dan kreativitas bagi tim global untuk meningkatkan setiap keterlibatan, melindungi data Anda, dan menciptakan kepercayaan dalam setiap klik.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode adalah pembuat kode QR #1. Logo, warna dan desain, didukung dengan privasi dan data, semuanya disertakan secara gratis. Unduh file cetak berkualitas tinggi hari ini.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io adalah cara terbaik untuk membangun, berbagi, dan menyinkronkan UTM Anda dengan tim Anda. Berhenti menggunakan spreadsheet yang berantakan dan dapatkan data kampanye yang bagus di analisis Anda.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
Generator Online Kode QR Unik dan Artistik Ubah Kode QR Anda Menjadi Karya AI Transformasikan Pemasaran Merek Anda
Barcode.so
barcode.so
QRCode biasa membosankan. Kode QR Buatan AI yang indah yang membuat audiens Anda bersemangat untuk memindainya. 25+ Gaya untuk dipilih atau gunakan saja gaya Anda sendiri
QRfy
qrfy.com
Buat kode QR Anda sendiri dan tingkatkan bisnis atau ide Anda. Buat, kelola, dan lacak kode QR Anda secara statistik dengan mudah.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Sejak 2008, Generator Kode QR dinamis yang tepercaya dan mengutamakan privasi untuk kemasan terhubung, label pintar, media cetak & penyiaran, dan iklan DOOH. Kode QR Dinamis dengan kekuatan super dan kemungkinan yang hampir tak terbatas. Semua yang Anda perlukan untuk membuat, mengelola, dan melacak...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen adalah lapisan pemberdayaan digital nirkontak untuk internet. Openscreen memungkinkan pembuatan aplikasi interaktif berbasis Kode QR melalui API, SDK, dan solusi ekstensif di seluruh Rantai Pasokan, Perdagangan, dan Keterlibatan Pelanggan. Openscreen memungkinkan perusahaan untuk bertemu,...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Pembuat Kode QR Terbaik 🔥. Buat kode QR dengan desain dan logo khusus untuk tautan, file PDF, vCard, dan lainnya. ⚡ Dapatkan Kode QR gratis Anda sekarang!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Buat kode QR bermerek dan tingkatkan kesadaran merek dengan ElkQR. Lacak kinerja kampanye dan dapatkan wawasan dengan analisis terperinci.
Autonix
autonix.io
Kode QR ada di mana-mana dan dengan Autonix kode tersebut sangat berharga. Menargetkan agensi, pasar, ritel, layanan kesehatan, pemerintah, dan lainnya, Autonix adalah solusi pelacakan Kode QR tangguh yang melayani organisasi besar dan kecil.