HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.

Kategori:

Productivity
Lead Capture Software

Situs web: hihello.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan HiHello. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.