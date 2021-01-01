Alternatif - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo adalah perangkat lunak manajemen bisnis termasuk CRM, e-commerce, penagihan, akuntansi, manufaktur, gudang, manajemen proyek, dan manajemen inventaris. Versi Komunitas adalah perangkat lunak gratis, berlisensi GNU LGPLv3. Ada juga versi "Perusahaan" yang memiliki fitur dan layanan tambahan. Kod...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (sebelumnya Sendinblue) membantu Anda mengembangkan bisnis Anda. Bangun hubungan pelanggan melalui email, SMS, obrolan, dan lainnya. Gunakan alat yang Anda perlukan, saat Anda membutuhkannya. Cobalah secara gratis.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Pemimpin dunia untuk Pemberitahuan Push Seluler, Web Push, dan Pesan Dalam Aplikasi. Dipercaya oleh 800 ribu bisnis untuk mengirimkan 5 miliar Pemberitahuan Push per hari.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse menawarkan platform online untuk perangkat lunak pemasaran email, pembuat halaman arahan, hosting webinar, dan banyak lagi. Coba 30 hari gratis tanpa kartu kredit!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Otomatiskan pemasaran Anda dan gabungkan semua saluran pengiriman dalam satu platform: email, pemberitahuan push web, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Coba AWeber gratis hari ini dan dapatkan semua solusi untuk mengembangkan daftar email Anda, berinteraksi dengan audiens Anda, dan meningkatkan penjualan. Tidak diperlukan kartu kredit.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Jadikan aplikasi Anda bersifat sosial. Dari Reddit hingga Paytm hingga Headspace, setiap aplikasi tercinta berkembang berkat komunitas yang kuat. Lebih dekat dengan Anda, dengan menambahkan obrolan, suara, atau video ke dalam aplikasi Anda.
Courier
courier.com
Kurir adalah cara paling cerdas untuk merancang dan mengirimkan notifikasi. Desain sekali, dan kirimkan ke saluran mana pun – email, Slack, SMS, push, dan lainnya – melalui satu API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Picu email, push, SMS, webhook, dan lainnya dengan Customer.io. Dapatkan kendali atas data perilaku untuk mempersonalisasi komunikasi pelanggan dan mendorong keterlibatan. Mulai gratis.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Pemasaran email e-niaga, email otomatis, dan SMS - beralih ke Omnisend dan tingkatkan penjualan Anda tanpa menambah beban kerja Anda.
Braze
braze.com
Mendukung pengalaman pelanggan yang relevan dan dipersonalisasi secara real-time.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap adalah perusahaan manajemen siklus hidup pelanggan dan pemasaran seluler berbasis SaaS yang berkantor pusat di Mountain View, California. Didirikan pada Mei 2013, perusahaan ini menyediakan analisis aplikasi seluler dan produk keterlibatan pengguna ke lebih dari 8.000 termasuk Sony, Vodafo...
Sender
sender.net
Bangun jembatan antara daftar email dan pendapatan Anda. Pengirim memberdayakan Anda untuk tetap berhubungan dengan pelanggan dan mengembangkan bisnis Anda dengan cepat dan mudah - dengan pengeluaran yang jauh lebih sedikit.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage adalah solusi lengkap yang terdiri dari analisis pelanggan yang kuat, keterlibatan lintas saluran otomatis, dan personalisasi berbasis AI.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Satu-satunya CDXP tanpa kode yang digerakkan oleh AI dengan saluran eksekusi pemasaran hiperpersonalisasi yang dibangun secara asli & terintegrasi.
User.com
user.com
User.com adalah perangkat lunak otomatisasi pemasaran dan penjualan yang canggih. Kami membantu perusahaan menyederhanakan proses internal dan mengembangkan bisnis mereka lebih cepat.
Contlo
contlo.com
Sampaikan Salam pada Pemasaran Generatif Otonom. Contlo adalah platform pemasaran Generasi Berikutnya, yang dibangun untuk AI dunia pertama. Didukung oleh model AI Merek Anda & Agen AI Otonom.
Iterable
iterable.com
Terhubung dengan pelanggan Anda seolah-olah Anda benar-benar mengenal mereka. Iterable adalah platform pemasaran lintas saluran yang memperkuat pengalaman pelanggan terpadu dan memberdayakan Anda untuk membuat, mengoptimalkan, dan mengukur setiap interaksi di seluruh perjalanan pelanggan.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Platform Pengalaman Digital yang Dibangun untuk Perdagangan. Solusi Bloomreach menggabungkan kekuatan data pelanggan dan produk terpadu dengan kecepatan dan skala AI serta pengambilan keputusan prediktif, sehingga Anda dapat memberikan pengalaman ajaib yang menghasilkan konversi di saluran mana pun ...
Airship
airship.com
Sampaikan pesan bermakna di setiap tahap siklus hidup pelanggan dengan Platform Keterlibatan Pelanggan yang dibuat untuk merek perusahaan. Belajarlah lagi.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly memungkinkan bisnis dengan mudah membuat dan mengirim kampanye pemasaran otomatis, interaktif, dan dipersonalisasi melalui WhatsApp dalam skala besar. Hal ini mendorong percakapan 2 arah (tidak seperti SMS & email), di mana prospek dan pelanggan dapat memilih perjalanan pembelian mereka, s...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Perangkat lunak otomatisasi email yang menginspirasi keterlibatan. Libatkan audiens email Anda dengan konten yang dipersonalisasi yang mendorong konversi. Upland Adestra adalah penyedia global terkemuka untuk email First-Person Marketing dan solusi pemasaran siklus hidup untuk merek global dan mer...
Truepush
truepush.com
Kirim pemberitahuan push gratis tanpa batas & uangkan dari iklan push menggunakan alat Truepush. Tambahkan saluran pendapatan tambahan ke situs web Anda dengan iklan push kami. Hemat hingga $1200/bulan untuk melibatkan pengguna Anda dengan alat Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Perkuat Retensi dengan Notifikasi Push AI. Satu-satunya platform intelijen pemberitahuan push tanpa SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Infrastruktur notifikasi untuk pengembang. Knock adalah infrastruktur notifikasi yang fleksibel dan andal yang dibuat untuk disesuaikan dengan Anda.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maksimalkan keterlibatan pelanggan dengan membangun hubungan yang langgeng dan berharga melalui pesan multisaluran dan orkestrasi kampanye yang dioptimalkan.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier untuk Notifikasi. Engagespot membantu pengembang membuat notifikasi produk multisaluran dengan satu API. Dengan Engagespot, Anda dapat: * Integrasikan beberapa saluran notifikasi seperti Email, Dalam Aplikasi, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack dll ke produk Anda dalam hitungan menit. * Editor temp...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Memberikan pengalaman pelanggan generasi berikutnya, langsung di dalam aplikasi Anda. Atomic.io adalah alat keterlibatan pelanggan dalam aplikasi, yang memungkinkan Anda mengirim pesan yang sangat dipersonalisasi dan dapat ditindaklanjuti dengan cepat kepada pelanggan dalam saluran paling aman – apl...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare adalah Platform Keterlibatan Pelanggan terkemuka yang membantu merek untuk (kembali) melibatkan audiens mereka, menjelaskan perilaku pelanggan, dan meningkatkan konversi. Satu alat, dengan saluran App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, dan Mobile Wallet, untuk menyampaikan pesan dan interaksi pa...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain adalah Platform Pemasaran Web & Seluler Full-stack, Membantu Aplikasi Seluler dan web mendapatkan lebih banyak pengguna dan meningkatkan keterlibatan dalam satu platform. 200 Miliar Dolar Dihabiskan pada tahun 2020, hanya untuk membuat Anda mengunduh aplikasi, Dan 75% di antaranya, tidak per...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial adalah platform pemasaran sejati yang memberdayakan merek untuk sepenuhnya mengotomatisasi strategi pemasaran mereka dan mengubah cara mereka bekerja. Dirancang dengan pendekatan yang berpusat pada pelanggan, Cordial menggabungkan fleksibilitas data tingkat lanjut dengan otomatisasi adaptif ...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert adalah platform keterlibatan pelanggan multi-saluran yang mendukung pemberitahuan push web, pemberitahuan aplikasi untuk Android dan iOS serta perpesanan di tempat. Diaktifkan dengan arsitektur terdepan di kelasnya, PushAlert membantu bisnis berinteraksi dengan audiens mereka dengan mengir...
cmercury
cmercury.com
Platform Pemasaran Email bertenaga AI dari cmercury dengan kemampuan Pemasaran Multisaluran yang diperluas membantu Anda dalam akuisisi, retensi, dan keterlibatan pelanggan di seluruh saluran email, seluler, dan web