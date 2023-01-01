WebCatalog

Google Docs

Google Docs

WebCatalog belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: google.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Google Docs di WebCatalog untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Google Docs adalah pengolah kata yang disertakan sebagai bagian dari rangkaian perangkat lunak perkantoran berbasis web gratis yang ditawarkan oleh Google dalam layanan Google Drive-nya. Layanan ini juga mencakup Google Sheets dan Google Slides, masing-masing program spreadsheet dan presentasi. Google Docs tersedia sebagai aplikasi web, aplikasi seluler untuk Android, iOS, Windows, BlackBerry, dan sebagai aplikasi desktop di Google ChromeOS. Aplikasi ini kompatibel dengan format file Microsoft Office. Aplikasi ini memungkinkan pengguna untuk membuat, melihat dan mengedit file secara online sambil berkolaborasi dengan pengguna lain secara real-time. Pengeditan dilacak oleh pengguna dengan riwayat revisi yang menyajikan perubahan. Posisi editor disorot dengan warna dan kursor khusus editor. Sistem izin mengatur apa yang dapat dilakukan pengguna. Pembaruan telah memperkenalkan fitur-fitur yang menggunakan pembelajaran mesin, termasuk "Jelajahi", yang menawarkan hasil pencarian berdasarkan konten dokumen, dan "Item tindakan", yang memungkinkan pengguna untuk menetapkan tugas ke pengguna lain.

Situs web: google.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Google Docs. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Anda mungkin juga suka

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

google.com

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

Coggle

Coggle

coggle.it

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Google Drawings

Google Drawings

drawings.google.com

AppSheet

AppSheet

appsheet.com

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

podcasts.google.com

Google Drive

Google Drive

google.com

Google Developers

Google Developers

developers.google.com

Google Voice

Google Voice

voice.google.com

    Produk

    Dukungan

    Perusahaan

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Kami menggunakan kuki untuk menyediakan dan meningkatkan situs web kami. Dengan menggunakan situs kami, berarti Anda menyetujui kuki.

    Kebijakan Privasi