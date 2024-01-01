Alternatif - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) adalah anak perusahaan Amazon yang menyediakan platform komputasi awan dan API sesuai permintaan untuk individu, perusahaan, dan pemerintah, dengan basis bayar sesuai pemakaian yang terukur. Layanan web komputasi awan ini menyediakan berbagai infrastruktur teknis abstrak da...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude adalah asisten AI generasi berikutnya untuk tugas Anda, apa pun skalanya.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud menyediakan seperangkat alat dan produk komputasi cloud yang andal dan aman, membantu Anda membangun infrastruktur cloud, pusat data di berbagai wilayah untuk memberdayakan bisnis Anda, industri global. Cobalah secara gratis.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Hanya dengan beberapa lusin contoh gambar, Anda dapat melatih model visi komputer yang canggih dan berfungsi dalam waktu kurang dari 24 jam
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Generator Mimpi Yang Dalam. Temukan apa yang dapat dihasilkan oleh jaringan neural konvolusional dengan memproses gambar secara berlebihan dan menyempurnakan fitur.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Temukan siapa pun yang online dengan mesin pencari pengenalan wajah FaceCheck.ID. Telusuri orang berdasarkan foto dan verifikasi bahwa Anda sedang berbicara dengan orang yang mereka klaim.
npm
npmjs.com
npm adalah manajer paket untuk bahasa pemrograman JavaScript yang dikelola oleh npm, Inc. npm adalah manajer paket default untuk lingkungan runtime JavaScript Node.js. Ini terdiri dari klien baris perintah, juga disebut npm, dan database online paket publik dan pribadi berbayar, yang disebut registr...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Alat anotasi sederhana dan cepat untuk meningkatkan proyek pembelajaran mesin Anda.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai adalah platform produksi Full Stack AI, LLM, dan visi komputer terkemuka untuk memodelkan data gambar, video, teks, dan audio yang tidak terstruktur.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Kekuatan video, disederhanakan untuk Anda, tim, pembuat konten, konferensi, kursus pemasaran. Platform video lengkap untuk masa depan web.
V7
v7labs.com
Infrastruktur lengkap untuk data pelatihan perusahaan yang mencakup pelabelan, alur kerja, kumpulan data, dan manusia dalam loop.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Bangun, sempurnakan, ulangi, dan kelola model AI Anda lebih cepat dengan data pelatihan berkualitas tertinggi.
Syte
syte.ai
Temukan itu. Belanja itu. Dorong kinerja eCommerce dengan pengalaman penelusuran visual yang menghubungkan pembeli dengan produk yang mereka sukai.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai adalah platform berbasis web yang dapat digunakan untuk pelabelan gambar dan pengembangan aplikasi pengenalan gambar berbasis AI. Ini memiliki dua tujuan utama: yang pertama adalah membuat tugas anotasi gambar senyaman dan seefisien mungkin, bahkan untuk proyek besar dengan banyak oran...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Platform pelabelan multi-sensor untuk robotika dan mengemudi otonom. Segments.ai adalah platform pelabelan data yang cepat dan akurat untuk anotasi data multi-sensor. Anda dapat memperoleh label segmentasi, label vektor, dan lainnya melalui antarmuka pelabelan intuitif untuk gambar, video, dan awan ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI mendorong adopsi GenAI di Enterprises. Kami didukung oleh Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & investor terkemuka lainnya TuneChat: Aplikasi obrolan kami didukung oleh model sumber terbuka TuneStudio: Taman bermain kami bagi para pengembang untuk menyempurn...
Encord
encord.com
Semua alat yang Anda butuhkan untuk membuat model yang lebih baik dan lebih cepat Encord adalah platform data terkemuka untuk tim visi komputer tingkat lanjut: Menyederhanakan alur kerja pelabelan dan RLHF, mengamati dan mengevaluasi model, serta mengelola & mengkurasi data untuk mencapai AI produk...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Solusi visi komputer Chooch membantu bisnis mengotomatiskan tinjauan visual data video dan gambar mereka untuk mendeteksi dan memahami pentingnya elemen visual yang paling berbeda — semuanya secara real-time untuk memberikan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti guna mendorong keputusan bisnis.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Terakhir, Solusi yang Dibuat untuk Perusahaan Dengan panduan merek Mark AI yang komprehensif dan kemampuan penyesuaian AI, kami menawarkan solusi tingkat perusahaan yang memungkinkan Anda membentuk identitas dan pesan AI untuk memenuhi tuntutan bisnis Anda.