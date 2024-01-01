WebCatalog

Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, so they can make informed decisions about their strategies. The valuable insights obtained from these analyses are instantly displayed on a map-centric interface that is easy to navigate and understand. This competitive business intelligence is used to maximise the efficiency of store networks, perform accurate sales forecasts, revamp marketing mixes and spearhead expansion plans.

Business
Location Intelligence Software

