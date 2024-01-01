WebCatalog

Fielda

Fielda

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: fielda.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Fielda di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Our proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers. Today, Fielda manages over 2.5 million assets and offers specific solutions for the Electric, Oil & Gas, Engineering, and Telecom industries. Visit App Store or Google Play Store to download Fielda today!

Kategori:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Situs web: fielda.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Fielda. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

TravelTime

TravelTime

traveltime.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

FieldPie

FieldPie

fieldpie.com

Kupiks

Kupiks

kupiks.com

Petal Connect

Petal Connect

petal.org

Device Magic

Device Magic

devicemagic.com

Ziptility

Ziptility

ziptility.com

StoreRocket

StoreRocket

storerocket.io

Nektar

Nektar

nektar.io

OilPrice.com

OilPrice.com

oilprice.com

MAPCO

MAPCO

mapcorewards.com

Popl

Popl

popl.co

AppstoreSpy

AppstoreSpy

appstorespy.com

Cohesity

Cohesity

cohesity.com

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.