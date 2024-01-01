Alternatif - ezCater
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Pengiriman & bawa pulang dari restoran lokal terbaik. Sarapan, makan siang, makan malam, dan lainnya, diantar dengan aman ke rumah Anda. Sekarang menawarkan penjemputan & pengiriman tanpa kontak.
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Cater2.me
cater2.me
Cater2.me offers corporate catering solutions for teams, featuring customized group ordering and virtual events to keep your team engaged and well-fed!
ZeroCater
zerocater.com
Corporate catering and cafeteria solutions customized to employees’ unique tastes while delivering the flexibility and consistency companies expect.
Sharebite
sharebite.com
Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. The world's best companies use Sharebite to elevate employee engagement. Our clients include category-leading companies across the financial services (top-tier investment banks, private equity, hedge funds, real estat...
EAT Club
eatclub.com
EAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teamsEAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teams
Foodee
food.ee
Foodee is a corporate catering platform that brings food from locally owned and operated restaurants to offices in North America. Conveniently order individually packaged meals for your team, with options available for every eater. Receive curated restaurant suggestions based on your team's dietary ...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Kirim Hadiah Global kepada Klien atau Karyawan dalam 5 Klik atau Kurang dengan Kontrol Smarter Shopping™! Buat program makan siang jarak jauh Anda, kirim kopi, minuman happy hour, hadiah pribadi, sumbangan amal, tunjangan belajar, dan banyak lagi. Hoppier bekerja di lebih dari 60+ negara! 1000+ Orga...
Fooda
fooda.com
Didukung oleh teknologi, Fooda menyediakan makanan lezat dengan harga terjangkau bagi karyawan saat bekerja. Fooda menghadirkan restoran lokal yang fantastis langsung untuk Anda. Restoran lokal yang disetujui Fooda menyajikan, mengantarkan, atau mengantarkan makanan lezat ke lokasi Anda.