everviz
Situs web: everviz.com
everviz is an online visualization tool that helps you create interactive charts and maps. Embed your interactive visualizations on your website, blog or intranet - export them as images or PDF. We believe that telling stories with beautiful interactive visualizations makes the message easier to understand and more engaging. Our mission is to make it easy for anyone to create and publish stunning visualizations to tell compelling stories. Enter data directly, drop a CSV file into the editor, copy & paste from Excel, or connect to live data via our Google Sheet integration. Our intuitive editor lets you choose chart type, edit text, fonts and colors to make your data stand out.
