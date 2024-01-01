Easyflow
Situs web: easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anything! It’s a drag-and-drop solution, no development skills required. With Easyflow you can connect apps, analyse data, and create automations and memorable KPI dashboard that work exactly how you want.
