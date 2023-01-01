WebCatalog

Alternatif - dscout

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Alat pengujian dan penelitian kegunaan untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan online Anda dari UserTesting, Platform Human Insight. Perangkat lunak industri CX #1 G2.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Bayar sesuai pemakaian Alat Pengujian Pengguna tanpa perlu berlangganan atau biaya bulanan. Dapatkan wawasan yang lebih baik dari panel penguji berkualitas tinggi kami hanya dengan $30 per penguji.

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

Cara paling mudah untuk melakukan percakapan video asinkron. Libatkan komunitas Anda, rekrut talenta baru, hasilkan prospek yang lebih baik, dan banyak lagi.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Manfaatkan platform riset pengguna kami yang canggih dan panel global yang berjumlah lebih dari 1,6 juta orang untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan pengguna Anda.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.