displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboards. 4. Enhanced quality control. With Displayr, you have a singular platform for analysis, visualization, reporting, and dashboarding. Whether it's MaxDiff, Conjoint, Market Segmentation, Customer Feedback, Brand Research, or advanced features like auto-updating, interactive dashboards, and cutting-edge machine learning and text coding, Displayr has it all.
