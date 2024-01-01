WebCatalog

Determ

Determ

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: determ.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Determ di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant mentions. View, filter, and analyze all your mentions in a single feed. Instantly summarize any topic you monitor and get actionable steps with Synthia, Determ's AI assistant. Get notified whenever your brand, campaigns, or competitors are mentioned online. Correlate media coverage, public sentiment, demographics, and competitor strategies with brand reputation. Create reports that are engaging and simple to understand. The Internet is talking about your brand, too. Listen in. It's easy with Determ.

Kategori:

Business
Media Monitoring Software

Situs web: determ.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Determ. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.