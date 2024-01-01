Alternatif - DagsHub
Box, Inc. (sebelumnya Box.net), adalah perusahaan internet Amerika yang berbasis di Redwood City, California. Perusahaan ini berfokus pada manajemen konten cloud dan layanan berbagi file untuk bisnis. Klien dan aplikasi resmi tersedia untuk Windows, macOS, dan beberapa platform seluler. Kotak didiri...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks adalah perusahaan yang didirikan oleh pencipta asli Apache Spark. Databricks tumbuh dari proyek AMPLab di Universitas California, Berkeley yang terlibat dalam pembuatan Apache Spark, kerangka kerja komputasi terdistribusi sumber terbuka yang dibangun di atas Scala. Databricks mengembangka...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Buku catatan yang dikelola untuk ilmuwan dan peneliti data.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud menyediakan seperangkat alat dan produk komputasi cloud yang andal dan aman, membantu Anda membangun infrastruktur cloud, pusat data di berbagai wilayah untuk memberdayakan bisnis Anda, industri global. Cobalah secara gratis.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Seluruh proses menjalankan Ilmu Data - membangun algoritma Pembelajaran Mesin, menjelaskan hasil dan memprediksi hasil, dikemas dalam satu klik.
Observable
observablehq.com
Jelajahi, analisis, dan jelaskan data. Sebagai sebuah tim. Temukan wawasan baru, jawab lebih banyak pertanyaan, dan buat keputusan yang lebih baik.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (juga ditulis opentext) adalah perusahaan Kanada yang mengembangkan dan menjual perangkat lunak manajemen informasi perusahaan (EIM). OpenText, yang berkantor pusat di Waterloo, Ontario, Kanada, adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak terbesar di Kanada pada tahun 2014 dan diakui seba...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku adalah perusahaan kecerdasan buatan (AI) dan pembelajaran mesin yang didirikan pada tahun 2013. Pada bulan Desember 2019, Dataiku mengumumkan bahwa CapitalG - dana modal ventura pertumbuhan tahap akhir yang dibiayai oleh Alphabet Inc. - bergabung dengan Dataiku sebagai investor dan telah men...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex adalah platform data modern untuk ilmu data dan analitik. Notebook kolaboratif, aplikasi data cantik, dan keamanan tingkat perusahaan.
Akkio
akkio.com
AI Prediktif untuk Analis. Berikan operasi Anda keunggulan kompetitif dengan wawasan cepat dan perkiraan mudah. Tidak diperlukan pengkodean.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai adalah platform produksi Full Stack AI, LLM, dan visi komputer terkemuka untuk memodelkan data gambar, video, teks, dan audio yang tidak terstruktur.
V7
v7labs.com
Infrastruktur lengkap untuk data pelatihan perusahaan yang mencakup pelabelan, alur kerja, kumpulan data, dan manusia dalam loop.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® membantu Anda menggunakan data Anda untuk memecahkan masalah, memenuhi tujuan baru, dan memenuhi kebutuhan bisnis yang penting. Semuanya dimulai di sini. Dengan pemimpin industri dalam integrasi data dan solusi analitik yang mendukung strategi AI Anda.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Dicintai oleh Ilmuwan Data, Diatur oleh TI. Solusi Lengkap Anda untuk Ilmu Data & Pengembangan, Penerapan, dan Saluran Data di Cloud.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Perangkat lunak analitik prediktif dari Pecan dirancang untuk memberikan dampak. Dapatkan prediksi yang akurat dan dapat ditindaklanjuti dalam hitungan hari dan manfaatkan kecanggihan AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer adalah alat perangkat lunak yang ampuh untuk mengembangkan dan menerapkan model pembelajaran mesin. Ini menyediakan antarmuka yang ramah pengguna yang memungkinkan pengguna untuk membangun, melatih, dan mengevaluasi jaringan saraf tanpa memerlukan pengetahuan pemrograman yang luas. D...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid adalah Sistem Operasi Analytics tingkat perusahaan tingkat satu yang berkembang mulai dari analisis layanan mandiri satu pengguna hingga penerapan terpusat ribuan pengguna—yang mencakup visualisasi data yang sederhana namun efektif hingga kemampuan pembelajaran mesin tingkat lanjut. OS Analy...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL adalah evolusi editor SQL lama seperti DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Kami menyediakan editor SQL yang cantik dan modern untuk tim yang berfokus pada data yang ingin menghemat waktu, meningkatkan keakuratan data, menerima karyawan baru dengan lebih cepat, dan memberikan wawasan ke bisnis dengan ...
Incorta
incorta.com
Platform pengiriman data terbuka Incorta menyederhanakan akses ke data dari berbagai sistem perusahaan yang kompleks untuk mendapatkan manfaat penuh dari data organisasi, sehingga mudah untuk dianalisis. Didukung oleh GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, dan Sorenson Capital, I...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics bertindak sebagai co-pilot tepercaya untuk bisnis dengan tujuan menjadikan Anda lebih cerdas, lebih cepat, dan lebih percaya diri dalam mengambil keputusan berdasarkan data. IBM Cognos Analytics memberi setiap pengguna — baik ilmuwan data, analis bisnis, atau spesialis non-TI — ...
Encord
encord.com
Semua alat yang Anda butuhkan untuk membuat model yang lebih baik dan lebih cepat Encord adalah platform data terkemuka untuk tim visi komputer tingkat lanjut: Menyederhanakan alur kerja pelabelan dan RLHF, mengamati dan mengevaluasi model, serta mengelola & mengkurasi data untuk mencapai AI produk...
JADBio
jadbio.com
Pembelajaran Mesin Tanpa Kode yang mengotomatiskan penemuan biomarker, dan menafsirkan perannya berdasarkan kebutuhan penelitian Anda
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Terakhir, Solusi yang Dibuat untuk Perusahaan Dengan panduan merek Mark AI yang komprehensif dan kemampuan penyesuaian AI, kami menawarkan solusi tingkat perusahaan yang memungkinkan Anda membentuk identitas dan pesan AI untuk memenuhi tuntutan bisnis Anda.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Membuka. Fleksibel. Dibuat untuk beradaptasi dengan kebutuhan AI tim Anda. DataRobot menyatukan semua alur kerja generatif dan prediktif Anda ke dalam satu platform yang kuat. Hadirkan AI yang dibutuhkan bisnis Anda dengan cepat, atur semua aset Anda, dan manfaatkan pakar AI kelas dunia.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ menawarkan akses dinamis dan kolaboratif terhadap teknologi simulasi dan analisis data serta sumber daya HPC dan cloud yang dapat diskalakan, semuanya di satu tempat.