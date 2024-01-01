Alternatif - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude adalah asisten AI generasi berikutnya untuk tugas Anda, apa pun skalanya.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Komunitas AI membangun masa depan. Bangun, latih, dan terapkan model canggih yang didukung oleh referensi sumber terbuka dalam pembelajaran mesin.
scite.ai
scite.ai
Scite adalah alat yang digunakan untuk membantu peneliti menemukan dan memahami artikel ilmiah dengan lebih baik melalui Smart Citations. Kutipan Cerdas memungkinkan pengguna melihat bagaimana makalah ilmiah dikutip dengan memberikan konteks kutipan dan klasifikasi yang menjelaskan apakah makalah t...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Sulih Suara AI dan Generator Video AI. Hasilkan konten audiovisual Profesional Anda Berikutnya tanpa mengeluarkan uang untuk menyewa aktor, kamera, atau perlengkapan audio
AfforAI
afforai.com
Otak kedua Anda untuk memaksimalkan produktivitas. Afforai adalah chatbot AI yang mencari, merangkum, dan menerjemahkan informasi dari berbagai sumber untuk menghasilkan penelitian yang dapat dipercaya. Masukkan dokumen penelitian yang panjang ke tumpukan persyaratan kepatuhan kering dan ekstrak te...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn mempermudah pembersihan, memberi label, dan memvisualisasikan masukan pelanggan — semuanya di satu tempat. Didukung oleh Kecerdasan Buatan yang canggih.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Kecerdasan Manusia untuk Perusahaan. Pemahaman percakapan Symbl.ai dan teknologi AI generatif membuka potensi penuh percakapan manusia – untuk mencapai tujuan Anda.
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
Satu API untuk semua kebutuhan analisis teks Anda. Tinq.ai adalah alat pemrosesan bahasa alami yang sederhana. Ini membantu Anda dengan mudah menerapkan analisis teks dalam proyek Anda.
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
Ekstraksi Data Web dalam Skala Besar Mengikis situs web tanpa khawatir tentang eksekusi JavaScript, browser tanpa kepala, atau diblokir. Ubah artikel berita dan blog menjadi data terstruktur, dan banyak lagi...
Convai
convai.com
Aktifkan karakter Anda dengan kemampuan percakapan seperti manusia dalam game & aplikasi dunia virtual.