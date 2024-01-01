WebCatalog

Civil Tracker turns pictures from your affordable drone into accurate maps and terrain models, allowing everyone to become a virtual surveyor. View Your Results - Jump into your newly created map to view cm level detail. Switch to the Terrain view to see the slopes, hills and valleys within your map. Measure - Measuring has been made easy with Civil Tracker. Virtually survey the coordinate and elevation of any object on the map. Check slopes and distances using the line tool. Finally; stockpile volumes, areas and perimeters are easily measured with the polygon tool.

