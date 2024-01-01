Bureau of Meteorology

Bureau of Meteorology

Laman web Biro Meteorologi memberi masyarakat Australia akses terhadap prakiraan cuaca, peringatan cuaca buruk, pengamatan, informasi banjir, prakiraan laut dan laut lepas, serta informasi iklim. Produknya meliputi grafik cuaca, foto satelit, gambar radar, dan peta iklim. Biro ini juga mempunyai tanggung jawab untuk mengumpulkan dan menyediakan informasi air yang komprehensif di seluruh Australia.

