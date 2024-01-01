Alternatif - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks adalah perusahaan yang didirikan oleh pencipta asli Apache Spark. Databricks tumbuh dari proyek AMPLab di Universitas California, Berkeley yang terlibat dalam pembuatan Apache Spark, kerangka kerja komputasi terdistribusi sumber terbuka yang dibangun di atas Scala. Databricks mengembangka...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Buku catatan yang dikelola untuk ilmuwan dan peneliti data.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku adalah perusahaan kecerdasan buatan (AI) dan pembelajaran mesin yang didirikan pada tahun 2013. Pada bulan Desember 2019, Dataiku mengumumkan bahwa CapitalG - dana modal ventura pertumbuhan tahap akhir yang dibiayai oleh Alphabet Inc. - bergabung dengan Dataiku sebagai investor dan telah men...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex adalah platform data modern untuk ilmu data dan analitik. Notebook kolaboratif, aplikasi data cantik, dan keamanan tingkat perusahaan.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai adalah platform produksi Full Stack AI, LLM, dan visi komputer terkemuka untuk memodelkan data gambar, video, teks, dan audio yang tidak terstruktur.
V7
v7labs.com
Infrastruktur lengkap untuk data pelatihan perusahaan yang mencakup pelabelan, alur kerja, kumpulan data, dan manusia dalam loop.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® membantu Anda menggunakan data Anda untuk memecahkan masalah, memenuhi tujuan baru, dan memenuhi kebutuhan bisnis yang penting. Semuanya dimulai di sini. Dengan pemimpin industri dalam integrasi data dan solusi analitik yang mendukung strategi AI Anda.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Dicintai oleh Ilmuwan Data, Diatur oleh TI. Solusi Lengkap Anda untuk Ilmu Data & Pengembangan, Penerapan, dan Saluran Data di Cloud.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Platform pengiriman data terbuka Incorta menyederhanakan akses ke data dari berbagai sistem perusahaan yang kompleks untuk mendapatkan manfaat penuh dari data organisasi, sehingga mudah untuk dianalisis. Didukung oleh GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, dan Sorenson Capital, I...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics bertindak sebagai co-pilot tepercaya untuk bisnis dengan tujuan menjadikan Anda lebih cerdas, lebih cepat, dan lebih percaya diri dalam mengambil keputusan berdasarkan data. IBM Cognos Analytics memberi setiap pengguna — baik ilmuwan data, analis bisnis, atau spesialis non-TI — ...
Encord
encord.com
Semua alat yang Anda butuhkan untuk membuat model yang lebih baik dan lebih cepat Encord adalah platform data terkemuka untuk tim visi komputer tingkat lanjut: Menyederhanakan alur kerja pelabelan dan RLHF, mengamati dan mengevaluasi model, serta mengelola & mengkurasi data untuk mencapai AI produk...
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Membuka. Fleksibel. Dibuat untuk beradaptasi dengan kebutuhan AI tim Anda. DataRobot menyatukan semua alur kerja generatif dan prediktif Anda ke dalam satu platform yang kuat. Hadirkan AI yang dibutuhkan bisnis Anda dengan cepat, atur semua aset Anda, dan manfaatkan pakar AI kelas dunia.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ menawarkan akses dinamis dan kolaboratif terhadap teknologi simulasi dan analisis data serta sumber daya HPC dan cloud yang dapat diskalakan, semuanya di satu tempat.