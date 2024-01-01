Blind Zebra
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: blind-zebra.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Blind Zebra di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when we “show up” – with a customer, a prospect, or anyone else. Because your client-facing teams share responsibility for your customer journey and your revenue targets, we believe they should also share a common language and uplifted team culture. Blind Zebra coaching creates shared thought, action, and language for a more seamless customer experience and better performance against your KPIs. Over 100 companies such as ChurnZero, Emarsys, Kronologic, Terminus, and Salesforce depend on Blind Zebra to support their client-facing teams using our unique Think-Do-Say™ methodology. To learn more, please visit https://blind-zebra.com.
Situs web: blind-zebra.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Blind Zebra. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.