Bidhive
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: bidhive.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Bidhive di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives with a single source of critical win-loss insights for analysis and reporting. The benefits of using a platform such as Bidhive include efficiency gains to provide return on bidding investment, and better insights to inform bidding strategy. Bidhive provides complete oversight of the formal bid process end-to-end, with: - best practice tools and templates to guide strategy, information gathering and proposal development - timeline, milestone scheduling and status updates to streamline the management multiple bids simultaneously, and - reporting insights that provide visibility into win rates, contract award values and business line performance.
Situs web: bidhive.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Bidhive. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.