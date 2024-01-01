ATLAS.ti
Situs web: atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mixed methods data with intuitive research tools and best-in-class technology: • Get access to native Mac and Win apps, plus our Web version • All features and tools included in one complete software package • Save time and find insights automatically, powered by AI • Experience seamless project exchange between versions • Take advantage of real-time collaboration for teams • Share multi-user licenses with as many people as you want • Benefit from our free live support and expert training Learn more here: www.atlasti.com
