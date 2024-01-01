Appwiki is the number one software advice website in the Netherlands. Dutch companies, from self-employed persons, SME entrepreneurs to large corporate decision-makers, discover and select business software from it. They do this based on Appwiki research and backgrounds, user reviews and functionality of the software. There is a huge group of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands who want to switch from programs such as Excel to cloud software because of the enormous benefits. Because the supply is large, some entrepreneurs can no longer see the forest for the trees. Appwiki is a guide for this group and for starting entrepreneurs who lead them through the corporate software forest and help them choose the right software. With the right cloud software you can do business with an advantage. Appwiki wants to help entrepreneurs seize that opportunity.

appwiki.nl

