Alternatif - Appsero

elink.io
elink.io
Bangun Apa Pun Dengan Tautan Web. elink memiliki semua yang Anda perlukan untuk menyimpan bookmark dan membuat halaman web, buletin email, widget situs web RSS, tautan bio sosial, dinding sosial, konten otomatis, dan banyak lagi. Buat konten dalam hitungan menit!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io adalah penyingkat URL label putih yang membuat tautan pendek pada domain bermerek. Persingkat, sesuaikan, dan bagikan URL bermerek dengan audiens Anda.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bangun audiens setia. Revue memudahkan penulis dan penerbit mengirim buletin editorial — dan mendapatkan bayaran.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tambahkan piksel penargetan ulang, Ajakan Bertindak khusus, domain khusus ke setiap tautan yang Anda bagikan, sesuaikan tampilan thumbnail tautan, dan targetkan ulang siapa pun yang mengeklik.
Radio.co
radio.co
Ingin membuat stasiun radio? Otomatiskan jadwal Anda, siaran langsung, dan lacak pendengar dari satu platform yang mudah digunakan. Selamat datang di Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Buat keputusan real estat yang lebih cerdas dan raih lebih banyak kesepakatan dengan kecerdasan lokasi dan wawasan lalu lintas pejalan kaki Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops adalah platform pemasaran viral dan rujukan untuk meluncurkan kompetisi peringkat, undian, pra-peluncuran, dan program rujukan.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Bermitra dengan ShareASale untuk menjadi bagian dari jaringan pemasaran afiliasi tepercaya kami. Jaringan kami memberikan solusi pemasaran untuk mitra kami.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence adalah layanan pemasaran influencer yang memungkinkan merek dan influencer terhubung, berkolaborasi, dan mencapai tujuan mereka.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer adalah cara yang lebih murah, tercepat dan termudah untuk mengetahui apa yang sebenarnya terjadi secara online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter menawarkan pengalaman menulis yang bersih dan lugas bagi orang-orang yang tidak mencari pelaporan atau fitur lanjutan untuk bisnis.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast dan konten video dalam 10 menit. SummarAIze mengubah konten Anda dari audio dan video menjadi postingan sosial yang menarik dan dapat dibagikan, konten email, ringkasan, kutipan, dan banyak lagi!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Pasar nama bermerek asli dengan lebih dari 100.000 nama bisnis yang dikurasi oleh para ahli untuk dipilih. Dapatkan .com dan logo yang cocok, serta saran pencitraan merek gratis dari tim kami.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business adalah Solusi Bisnis WhatsApp lengkap, penawaran kami mencakup API WhatsApp resmi, Chatbot, CRM berbasis WhatsApp, otomatisasi, integrasi dengan banyak alat, dll.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Buat daftar tunggu viral dari pengguna awal. Hemat waktu peluncuran dan dapatkan lebih banyak pendaftaran untuk produk tahap awal Anda dengan daftar tunggu viral yang digamifikasi sebelum peluncuran
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube adalah perangkat lunak analisis bisnis dan visualisasi data KPI yang kuat, elegan & gesit yang dibangun dengan otak AI. Kita semua tahu bahwa Anda tidak dapat menjalankan atau MENINGKATKAN bisnis Anda secara efisien tanpa memperhatikan KPI Anda. Namun menggali CRM Anda dan menelusuri spread...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool adalah platform wawasan eksklusif yang mencakup mesin survei perusahaan, pengujian implisit, dan teknologi webcam bertenaga AI untuk Pelacakan Mata dan Pengukuran Emosi.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly adalah alat pengoptimalan pemasaran yang dirancang untuk menyediakan metrik pemasaran yang memungkinkan skala bisnis dan pemasarannya secara cerdas.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Kejar setiap prospek, konversikan setiap penjualan, dan kembangkan bisnis e-niaga Anda dengan cepat menggunakan perangkat lunak otomasi pemasaran canggih yang dirancang khusus untuk pedagang elektronik. Hanya dengan beberapa klik, Anda dapat membuat dan menyesuaikan kampanye pemasaran kelas satu unt...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist adalah platform intelijen lokasi terkemuka di industri perjalanan. Kami menggunakan kumpulan data lokasi seluler untuk memberikan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti mengenai perilaku konsumen, pangsa kompetitif, efektivitas media, dan tren pasar. Lebih dari 200 pemasar perjalanan, termasu...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler adalah platform SaaS komprehensif yang dirancang untuk menyederhanakan persetujuan iklan dan proses kolaborasi untuk agensi kreatif. Dengan antarmuka yang ramah pengguna dan serangkaian fitur canggih, Adpiler menyederhanakan perjalanan mulai dari pembuatan iklan hingga persetujuan klien, mem...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr dirancang untuk membantu penerbit buletin memonetisasi pesan email mereka menggunakan penempatan iklan bertarget berdasarkan pelanggan.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge adalah perangkat lunak pemasaran masuk yang memberikan solusi manajemen prospek dengan kecerdasan pemasaran untuk menjaga semua prospek Anda tetap pada jalurnya.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees menyediakan portofolio teknologi yang memperluas keterampilan dan investasi online yang ada pada organisasi untuk bekerja pada perangkat seluler juga.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
Dalam lingkungan yang kompetitif saat ini, merek memerlukan wawasan yang lebih cepat, produk inovatif, dan pemasaran yang lebih inklusif agar dapat berkembang. Platform AI yang dipatenkan Vurvey menyatukan semuanya, semuanya didukung oleh pelanggan dan tim Anda.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Tingkatkan konten Anda yang sudah ada: Peningkatan yang didukung AI sehingga halaman web Anda dapat berperingkat lebih tinggi. Ini bertindak seperti pelatih SEO, menganalisis halaman pesaing yang mengungguli halaman Anda dan kemudian memberi Anda detail yang tepat tentang cara memperbarui halaman sp...
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Aplikasi SaaS penemuan afiliasi berbasis AI tingkat lanjut untuk manajemen penerbit. Platform ini menyediakan analisis mendalam tentang situs web penerbit dan informasi serta alat untuk perekrutan afiliasi. Pembelajaran Mesin dalam platform memastikan bahwa hasilnya akan menjadi lebih bertarget kare...