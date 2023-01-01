WebCatalog

Sword Masters is an online adventure game that thrusts you into a quest to become the strongest sword master! Starting with nothing but your bare hand, you're tasked with killing monsters to help villagers. In battle, you get to collect coins and a variety of weapons. Use your earnings to enhance your gear and hatch eggs, which may yield legendary pets! Level up your swords by going through different worlds and fighting with different enemies. Are you prepared to become the greatest warrior ever?

