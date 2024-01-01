Ragdoll Hit
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: poki.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Ragdoll Hit ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Ragdoll Hit is an action game where you get to control a ragdoll stickman to defeat all kinds of enemies and win all the battles. Employ a combination of punches, kicks, jumps, and various weapons to overcome your foes. Check the surroundings and use them to gain an upper hand. The goal is to eliminate your enemy while avoiding getting hurt too much yourself. With each triumph, you will earn some coins to buy cool weapons and skins. Who can be the one and only champion of ragdoll fights?
אתר: poki.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Ragdoll Hit, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.
יכול גם לעניין אותך
Stickman Fight: Ragdoll
poki.com
Stickman Archero Fight
poki.com
Stickman Army: Team Battle
poki.com
Tank Rumble
poki.com
BuildRoyale.io
buildroyale.io
Ferge.io
ferge.io
Stickman Boxing KO Champion
poki.com
Castle Defender Saga
poki.com
Blumgi Dragon
poki.com
Mafia Wars
poki.com
Warz.LOL
warz.lol
Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2
poki.com