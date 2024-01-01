WebCatalog

Picture it?

Picture it?

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: poki.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Picture it? ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Picture it?, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Flags Maniac

Flags Maniac

poki.com

Flags

Flags

poki.com

Seterra

Seterra

seterra.com

Worldle

Worldle

worldle.teuteuf.fr

Sketchful.io

Sketchful.io

sketchful.io

skribbl

skribbl

skribbl.io

Hangman

Hangman

poki.com

Karakuri

Karakuri

poki.com

Become a Fashion Designer

Become a Fashion Designer

poki.com

Gartic Show

Gartic Show

gartic.show

Guess What?

Guess What?

poki.com

Amazing Word Fresh

Amazing Word Fresh

poki.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.