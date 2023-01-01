Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna הוא החלק השני של פרק חדש בסדרת Forgotten Hill. עשו את דרככם במוזיאון וגלו את החי והצומח של Forgotten Hill. השלם את כל הפאזלים כדי ללמוד עוד על הסיפור של Forgotten Hill.איך לשחק:לחץ על הפריטים המעניינים כדי לאסוף אותם ולאחסן אותם במלאי שלך. משם תוכלו ללחוץ עליהם ולהשתמש בהם על פריטים או דלתות אחרות במשחק. Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna נוצר על ידי FM Studio. יש להם עוד משחקי אימה נהדרים על Poki כמו Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeter, Forgotten Hill: Surgery ו-Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library. אל תשכח לשחק גם ב-Pixel Volley!

